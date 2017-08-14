Alabama-Based Guitarist Joe DeVita Live On Wyoming Sounds

Husband and wife duo David Wax and Suz Slezak form the core of the band David Wax Museum. Known for their energetic performances and tongue in cheek lyrics, David Wax Museum calls their musical blend Mexo-Americana. On their 2015 album Guesthouse, the band moved into uncharted musical territory, tackling parenthood, marriage, and the challenges of life on the road.
In late 2016, Wyoming’s alt-folk band Whippoorwill expanded to a trio (original members Staci Foster and Alysia Kraft welcomed Tobias Bank on drums), weaving together guitar, banjo, harmonica, percussion, and three-part harmonies to create tough but pretty songs.
Here’s a video shot at Laramie’s NU2U thrift store.