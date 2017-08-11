Albany County Considering Major Land Purchase

By 44 minutes ago

Albany County Commissioners will soon decide whether to purchase over 5,000 acres of land just east of Laramie in order to create more public land for recreation while simultaneously protecting the city’s water supply. 

Credit Wikipedia Commons Tony Webster

The proposed land purchase from the four private landowners would cost $14 million dollars, and would essentially create a corridor where residents and visitors could bike or hike from Laramie city limits all the way up to Happy Jack Recreational area.

Dewey Gallegos is owner of the Pedal House, a bike shop in Laramie. He said he’s in support of the purchase not only as a recreational retailer, but because he thinks it will be a good investment.

“If this works out it would basically open up Laramie to become a recreational place very similar to Moab or Grand Junction,” said Gallegos. “I think anything we can do to enhance that, to make sure that happens is extremely important for the economy of Laramie.”

But critics say the upfront cost is too much in light of the state’s financial trouble. The Albany County Commissioners will take a final vote August 15.

Residents have the chance to comment at a public meeting Monday August 14 at 6 pm in the Albany County District Courtroom.

Outdoor Recreation
public lands
Cycling
Albany County

Related Content

New Law Requires Outdoor Recreation To Be Treated Like Other Industries

By Dec 23, 2016
Northwest College Outdoor Program

This month, the Obama administration signed into law an act that will require the government to treat outdoor recreation like it does other industries such as health care or energy. The Recreation’s Economic Contribution Act will require agencies to collect data about outdoor manufacturing, services and nonprofits and include those figures as a factor in the Gross Domestic Product.

New Partnership Aims To Improve The Business Of Outdoor Recreation

By Dec 2, 2016
Mike Hepler, NOLS PR & marketing intern

Outdoor recreation is one of the top three money making industries in Wyoming, and a new organization hopes to help grow that potential even further. The National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) and Flitner Strategies in Jackson have recently partnered to form the Wyoming Outdoor Business Association. 

Flitner Strategies President Sara Flitner said one thing most Wyomingites agree on is their love for Wyoming’s great outdoors.

Study Shows Hunters And Anglers Brought $25 Million To Albany County

By Nov 8, 2016
Pixabay

A new economic study could help the State Board of Land Commissioners decide on a proposed exchange that could affect as many as 8,000 acres of public lands in Albany County.

Under the Bonander Ranches Exchange, the state would swap 1,000 acres of state trust land in the Laramie Range to a private landowner for less than 300 acres in Crook County. These areas are valued at the same amount, and the smaller parcel could bring revenue to the state in the form of leases and timber sales. 

State-Wide Cycling Plan Ready For Public Comment

By Nov 7, 2016
JAY JOHNSON / ADVENTUREJAY

The public comment period is open on a draft report, which discusses improvements to cycling and pedestrian paths throughout Wyoming.

The Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian System Task Force, was appointed by Governor Matt Mead earlier this year, and will rely the public’s input as a guide for the final draft of the report.

Tim Young, the chairman for the task force, said the goal is to hear Wyomingites’ opinions on the different types of trails and paths they would like to see.