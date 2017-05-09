Related Programs: 
Art Historian, Philanthropist Will Receive Honorary Doctorates From UW

Credit University of Wyoming

This weekend, University of Wyoming graduates will receive their degrees during commencement ceremonies. Also receiving honorary doctoral degrees are two UW alumni: Peter H. Hassrick and Paula Green Johnson. Hassrick is a writer and art historian who is currently director emeritus and senior scholar at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.

Paula Green Johnson is a philanthropist who has been an active leader in organizations that promote social and racial justice, especially for women and girls. Green Johnson says she was motivated to work for women’s equality after entering the workforce.

“The University [of Wyoming] was great,” she said. “I never felt I was lacking anything in being a woman, but when I graduated and got out in the real world I realized that the world didn’t think as much of me, a woman, as they did a man.”

Since then, she has worked for organizations like the YWCA, United Way, the American Red Cross, and the White House Summit on the United State of Women.

Green Johnson and Hassrick will receive their honorary degrees during commencement ceremonies May 12 and 13 in Laramie.

University of Wyoming
graduation

