Attorney Warns Education Budget Cuts Could Be Unconstitutional

The Wyoming Constitution mandates that the legislature provide for public schools and present a balanced state budget, which puts legislators in a tight position this session as they contend with a $400 million shortfall in the education budget.

To help address the funding crisis and keep the state out of court, the House Education Committee invited Michael O’Donnell, the State’s Council for School Finance, to present at a special information session.

O’Donnell reminded lawmakers about a series of Wyoming Supreme Court decisions which he referred to as the Campbell cases, where the state was sued for not providing for an adequate and equitable education for every student.

O’Donnell said the current funding model was created in response to that litigation, and he urged legislators to take time to re-examine the current model and to make changes to what they see as adequate before making any cuts.

“One thing that you want is to be careful as we do this. It requires an examination, and it’s not just a rote thing,” said O’Donnell.  

Increasing class size to reduce education spending was one potential cost saving measure discussed during the information session with O’Donnell, but he cautioned: “to make sure that in your cuts, however you do it, that you don’t somehow affect what you said is the required delivery.”

That means before lawmakers cut teacher salaries they would need to redefine what they see as an adequate and equitable student to teacher ratio in order to avoid litigation in the future.

The legislature already does a recalibration -- or revision -- of the school funding model every five years as mandated by the Wyoming Supreme Court. The last one was done just two years ago,  but Senator Jeff Wasserburger said with major cuts on the table there’s nothing that would stop the legislature from doing an overhaul on the school funding model sooner.

“I think that the legislature is perfectly ok looking at recalibration, maybe in this next interim with the so called super committee.”

He said the issue could also be taken up in standing committees, like appropriations, revenue and education.

education
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

Legislation Defines Local Control Of School Accountability

By Jan 12, 2017

How Wyoming holds its teachers, principals and school district leaders accountable is up for discussion this legislative session. House Bill 37 amends how teachers are held accountable, while Senate File 36 focuses on administrator accountability.

Under the proposed accountability system, data reviewed by the state will tie student performance only to school buildings and districts, and not to individual teachers. Data connecting student performance to teacher performance will then only be evaluated at the local level. 

Balow And Mead Agree, Education Funding Needs More Public Input

By Jan 11, 2017
Department of Education

During his State of the State address Wednesday, Governor Matt Mead asked the Wyoming legislature to broaden the public discussion for the education budget.

Public school funding is estimated to fall around $400 million dollars short. Governor Mead said the legislature needs to act quickly to try to solve the shortfall, while also slowing down so that the public can better participate in decision making.

Education Budget Cuts On The Horizon

By Jan 6, 2017

In late December the Joint Education Committee released potential solutions to the K-12 education funding deficit. In the week-long public comment period that followed, the legislature received close to 600 comments.

The Wyoming School District Coalition for an External Cost Adjustment came out in support of comprehensive approach taken by the Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options, but expressed concern that the process was happening too fast. 

Wyoming Graduation Requirements Up For Review

By Jan 6, 2017
FLICKR

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on revised Graduation Requirements. 

Called Chapter 31, it clarifies requirements for demonstrating competency in the nine required content areas needed for graduation. It also, empowers districts to decide what methods they’ll use to guarantee those requirements are met.            

Natrona County Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Walt Wilcox said the amended rules will make assessment less complex for administrators, and also benefit students.

Student Digital Privacy Under Review

By Jan 12, 2017
Free Stock Photos

The Wyoming Senate has starting working on a bill that is intended to clarify a student's digital privacy. Senate File 20 would prohibit an officer or employee of a school district from accessing a current or prospective student’s digital accounts – like their personal email or Facebook. 

It also prevents a student from being punished for not divulging such information. The legislature defeated a similar bill last year. 

Proponents say the bill protects students’ rights to privacy.