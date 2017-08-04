August 4th, 2017

Listen to the full show here.

UW Under Federal Investigation For Handling Of Sexual Assault

On July 6, the University of Wyoming came under federal investigation for its handling of reports of sexual violence made last year. The student who filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights says she came forward with the hope of strengthening the university’s policies and procedures. Wyoming Public Radio’s education reporter Tennessee Watson has more.

National Emission Standards Look To Southwestern Wyoming For Experience

In 2012, Wyoming set some of the strongest emissions limits on oil and gas companies in the country. Guidelines in the Upper Green River Basin require companies to restrict pollutants that may lead to ozone — a dangerous greenhouse gas. With several other states following suit, the Environmental Protection Agency is now on the verge of enforcing similar rules nationally. Wyoming Public Radio’s Cooper McKim reports how the Upper Green can act as a model for both the state and the country.

Scientists Regroup After Winterkill Wipes Out Mule Deer Herd Fawns

Life isn’t easy for the Wyoming Range mule deer herd. Some of them make the world’s longest mule deer migration over rugged mountains. Along the way, they struggle with disease, predators, energy development... But last winter’s record breaking snow pack was downright brutal. Every single fawn radio collared from the herd last year, died. Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards reports.

Can State Parks Keep Waste Out Of Landfills?

Tourism is booming in Wyoming. Recreationists spent 5 point 6 billion dollars in the state last year, and parks and historic sites are seeing more visitors each season. But more people means more trash. While the national park system has embarked on an ambitious project to keep waste out of landfills, many state parks are still struggling to recycle. Wyoming Public Radio’s Alanna Elder reports.

GOP Continues Push To Reform The Endangered Species Act

The Endangered Species Act has been the law of the land for more than 40 years. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, the act was intended to highlight the “esthetic, ecological, educational, recreational, and scientific value to our Nation and its people.” But Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says it needs updating.

Bring On The Heat, Says Coal Industry

A changing climate may be bad PR for fossil fuels but, ironically, it could help their bottom line. Two major coal companies released earnings reports last week. They said higher temperatures across the country meant coal stockpiles were being eaten up. They’re hoping for a long hot summer so that trend continues. Inside Energy’s Madelyn Beck reports.

Scientists Unearth Fossils At Natural Trap Cave One Last Time

Thousands of years ago in northern Wyoming, countless animals fell to their death at the bottom of an 85-foot-cave. Natural Trap Cave has long been closed to recreation, but scientists have spent the last 4 summers unearthing the remains of many now-extinct animals. As Wyoming Public Radio’s Maggie Mullen reports, excavations will soon come to an end.

Jackson Plans To Get Overrun During The Eclipse

Many Wyoming communities are expecting a surge in visitors in the days surrounding the August 21 clipse, but Jackson officials say if the weather holds it could be anywhere between 50-thousand to 80-thousand extra people visiting the area. Jackson is always packed on that date, but the potential increase in visitors has led to months of planning and the hiring of a coordinator to make sure Jackson Hole can get through the event. Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck has more.

After 23 Books, Author C.J. Box Is Still Full Steam Ahead

Wyoming Author C.J. Box recently published his 23rd novel – Paradise Valley. It was also his fifth stand-alone book outside the Joe Pickett series. Box spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard about his career, and said he has honed his voice as an author over the years in part by following Elmore Leonard’s 10 rules of writing.