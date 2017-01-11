Related Program: 
Education

Balow and Mead Agree, Education Funding Needs More Public Input

By Maggie Mullen 48 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Education

During his State of the State address Wednesday, Governor Matt Mead asked the Wyoming legislature to broaden the public discussion for the education budget.

Credit Department of Education

Public school funding is estimated to fall around $400 million dollars short.  Governor Mead said the legislature needs to act quickly to try to solve the shortfall, while also slowing down so that the public can better participate in decision making.

Wyoming Superintendent Jillian Balow said Wyomingites have already offered a number of possible solutions when citizens were asked to comment a few weeks ago.

“There were over 600 comments, during the week of Christmas,” Balow said. “So, that gives us all a sense of the appetite for public input that’s out there.”

Balow also agreed with Mead that the legislature will need to consider the education budget separate from the state’s general budget.

“It’s vital that we keep the two pots separate because they are in fact two different pots,” said Balow. “We talk about our state funding. We talk about our educational funding. Revenue streams for both of those different pots are very different and we need to address them separately.”

Balow said a careful look at the funding model along with increased opportunities for public input could prevent hasty decisions by lawmakers. 

Tags: 
wyoming legislature
2017 Legislative Session
politics
education
jillian balow
Governor Matt Mead

Related Content

Legislative Session Gets Underway With Focus On Revenue

By 6 hours ago

The Wyoming legislative session is underway, and one of the main challenges facing lawmakers is a revenue shortfall due to a downturn in the energy industry.

House Majority Floor Leader David Miller defended the state’s reliance on the energy industry for revenues in a speech to the House of Representatives.

“Diversifying the economy will not diversify the tax base. In fact, every non-mineral job is a further drain on our limited revenues. Minerals can support Wyoming in perpetuity, however that requires access to the minerals,” Miller said.

Education Budget Cuts On The Horizon

By Jan 6, 2017

In late December the Joint Education Committee released potential solutions to the K-12 education funding deficit. In the week-long public comment period that followed, the legislature received close to 600 comments.

The Wyoming School District Coalition for an External Cost Adjustment came out in support of comprehensive approach taken by the Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options, but expressed concern that the process was happening too fast. 

Wyoming Graduation Requirements Up For Review

By Jan 6, 2017
FLICKR

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on revised Graduation Requirements. 

Called Chapter 31, it clarifies requirements for demonstrating competency in the nine required content areas needed for graduation. It also, empowers districts to decide what methods they’ll use to guarantee those requirements are met.            

Natrona County Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Walt Wilcox said the amended rules will make assessment less complex for administrators, and also benefit students.

Decline In Student Enrollment Decreases Funding

By Jan 4, 2017
Wyoming Department of Education

Wyoming has seen its first drop in student enrollment in more than a decade according to data collected by the state Department of Education. Districts lose money when enrollment declines. The good news is that enrollment funding is based on a three year rolling average.

Department of Education Communications Director, Kari Eakins, said that gives school districts a little bit more time to make wise cuts.