Bill Clarifies Wyoming's Agreement With Government On Uranium Mining

The Wyoming House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that clarifies the scope of Wyoming’s relationship with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in hopes of speeding up the process of approving in situ uranium mining projects.

House Floor Leader David Miller said Wyoming has a long history of uranium mining and much of the current technology used to extract it was developed in the state.

“Frankly, the people in Wyoming who operate under this method understand the process better than the people at NRC and Washington D.C.,” said Miller. “So we’ve asked for primacy, that’s what we’re getting. This was just an additional step to fill in some of the blanks.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for further debate.