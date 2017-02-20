Bill Could Improve Mobile Homeowners' Economic Mobility

By 1 hour ago

Credit FLICKR

Wyoming is among the states with the highest proportion of people living in mobile homes, but they don’t have the same rights as other homeowners.

House Bill 56, which is now before the Senate, will fix an oversight in how mobile homes are titled.

Sundance Representative Tyler Lindholm sponsored the bill after he heard from a constituent who was struggling to get a title because he needed one that assessed his mobile home and his land as one piece of property. And without an accurate title, he couldn’t get a loan or mortgage on his property. Lindholm says this causes a headache for financial institutions, and ultimately limits the economic mobility of mobile homeowners.

“It affects a huge amount of people who have gone through this problem over the years,” said Lindholm. “And it closes this loop hole in our law where people will actually be able to get loans on their property if they so choose.”

Currently, Lindholm said, many mobile homeowners are stuck in limbo. “Banks won’t deal with them, and title companies are scrambling to get them a title but they can’t because of this little tiny hole in Wyoming law.”

The bill clarifies the transfer of titles for mobile homes from one owner to another, and takes into account that the mobile home might be moving from one piece of land to another.

Lindholm said in a state with a significant ratio of Wyoming’s population living in mobile homes, he anticipates this bill could help a lot of people.

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
loans
mortgages
Real estate
wyoming legislature
housing
mobile homes

Related Content

Mobile Home Park Owners Can Spoil An Affordable American Dream

By Dec 26, 2016

This story is the first in a two-part report on conditions at mobile home parks in the U.S. Today's piece focuses on what happens when corporate park owners fail to take care of their communities. The second story looks at what happens when residents are able to take ownership over their community. Read part two here.

When Residents Take Ownership, A Mobile Home Community Thrives

By Dec 27, 2016

This story is the second in a two-part report on conditions at mobile home parks in the U.S. Read part one here.

Jackson Housing Market Puts Squeeze On Teachers

By Jul 10, 2015
Courtesy Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust

 

 

Kelly Matthews teaches special education at Jackson’s Colter Elementary School. She rents a studio apartment in town—above a garage workspace.

“It’s not an optimal place, but it’s a roof,” Matthews says.

Matthews makes $67,000 a year. That’s more than the $58,000 average for Wyoming teachers, but it’s not enough to get Matthews into a 2-bedroom place for her and her 8-year-old-son.

“He gets the bedroom, and mom gets the couch,” says Matthews. “I’ve been sleeping on the couch for two years.”

Why Jackson's Housing Crisis Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon

By Jul 10, 2015
Miles Bryan

When the housing shortage in Jackson comes up, Joshua Landon might be the face that comes to mind. When we met outside of my hotel in Jackson he arrived in a beat-up 1997 Chevy Suburban. It was smoking. Heavily.

“This is really bad,” Landon says.

It’s kind of important Landon keeps this thing running. Because it's not only ride...the SUV is his home, too. “I got a mattress back there,” he says, pointing to where the back seats were folded down. “Memory foam--pretty comfy.”

Inequality In The Equality State: Disparities Abound In Wyoming's Renowned Ski Town

By Jan 9, 2015
Aaron Schrank

    

Income and wealth disparities in the U.S. are the most pronounced they’ve been in decades. Perhaps nowhere is the gap between luxury and poverty more apparent than in Jackson. The small ski town sits in the county with the highest average income in the country. But it’s also home to a growing number of Mexican immigrants who come to work in Jackson’s tourism economy. Teton County residents boast a median household income of $72,000, but for immigrant households, it’s just $26,000. That inequity has repercussions for Jackson's youth.