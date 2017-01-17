Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Bill Proposes A Hike On State Park Fees

By 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Credit Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails

The tight economic times have prompted many Wyoming agencies to look at where they can raise more money and Wyoming State Parks is no different.

The legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee is proposing to give the parks program more flexibility to set daily pass and campground fees as they see fit, rather than keeping a cap on fees as it is currently.

Jackson Representative Mike Gierau sits on the committee and says Wyoming State Park Fees are cheaper than other states. 

“[In] some states, daily park fees are upwards of $15, $20 a day where here they’re $4 or $5 a day. [It would] just give State Parks an opportunity to get a little closer to an equilibrium.”

Gierau says he’s confident Wyoming residents will gladly pay more to visit state parks when they recognize it as a small way to help the state’s budget woes.

The bill now moves to the house for further debate.

Tags: 
Wyoming State Parks
wyoming legislature
2017 Legislative Session
economy
revenue

Related Content

Freshmen Legislators Get Ready To Tackle Key Issues

By Jan 13, 2017
Bob Beck

The Wyoming legislative session is underway and 24 new legislators enjoyed their first week in office. With such high turnover it wouldn’t be a surprise if some veteran lawmakers weren’t just a bit leery having so many freshmen joining the ranks, but House Majority Leader David Miller said it’s a good time for new ideas.

Legislation Defines Local Control Of School Accountability

By Jan 12, 2017

How Wyoming holds its teachers, principals and school district leaders accountable is up for discussion this legislative session. House Bill 37 amends how teachers are held accountable, while Senate File 36 focuses on administrator accountability.

Under the proposed accountability system, data reviewed by the state will tie student performance only to school buildings and districts, and not to individual teachers. Data connecting student performance to teacher performance will then only be evaluated at the local level. 

Governor's Message Gets Mostly Positive Reviews

By Jan 11, 2017
Craig Blumenshine / Wyoming PBS

Wyoming legislators were generally in agreement with Governor Matt Mead’s priorities following his annual State of the State message.  

Mead said  lawmakers need to resolve an education funding shortfall and figure out how to best use the state’s rainy day fund. Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey said he agrees with that, but while the governor doesn’t want to see more budget cuts, Kinskey said he wants to try and reduce spending before they have to consider using savings or raising taxes.

Legislative Session Gets Underway With Focus On Revenue

By Jan 11, 2017

The Wyoming legislative session is underway, and one of the main challenges facing lawmakers is a revenue shortfall due to a downturn in the energy industry.

House Majority Floor Leader David Miller defended the state’s reliance on the energy industry for revenues in a speech to the House of Representatives.

“Diversifying the economy will not diversify the tax base. In fact, every non-mineral job is a further drain on our limited revenues. Minerals can support Wyoming in perpetuity, however that requires access to the minerals,” Miller said.