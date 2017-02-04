Related Program: 
Education

Bill To Take Power From Courts In Education Funding, Give To Legislature

By 20 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Education

The Wyoming Senate passed a proposed constitutional amendment Friday to give the legislature the power to determine how much the state should spend on public education.  The amendment, if supported by the public, would diminish the power of the courts.

Credit flickr creative commons

Laramie Senator Chris Rothfuss said he voted against Senate Joint Resolution nine because it would adversely change the nature of the relationship between the courts and the legislature.

“Obviously in the past there’s been a nice tension there, where the funding levels of the legislature would have to be appropriate, they’d have to equitable in the court, provide the necessary feedback to make sure we are where we’re now, which is an excellent education system which is very well funded,” said Rothfuss.

Those in support of the bill said lawmakers don’t have enough flexibility to address the state’s fiscal situation when court rulings restrict what they can do with education funding. They said court rulings could force a tax hike.

The bill will now move to the House for further debate.

Tags: 
education
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Omnibus Education Passes House After Heated Debate

By 32 minutes ago
pixabay

An Omnibus Education Bill received initial approval by the Wyoming House of Representatives Friday, but not before a heated tax debate. The House rejected a proposed 2-percent tax increase that was part of the bill and instead approved a half penny tax that kicks in when the rainy day fund falls below $500 million dollars.

Encampment Representative Jerry Paxton supported the larger of the two tax increases and said the state needs to act now to produce more revenue.

Bill To Prevent School Districts From Suing State Fails

By Jan 25, 2017
Wyoming Legislature

A Wyoming Senate committee voted down a bill today that would have prevented Wyoming school districts from using education funds to sue the state over budget cuts. The Senate Education Committee voted three to two against Senate File 135.

Sheridan Senator Bruce Burns sponsored the bill and said it would not keep districts from suing the state, but would keep state funds from financing such litigation.

Laramie Senator Chris Rothfuss voted against the bill. He said sometimes courts need to resolve differences between entities.

Difficult Work of Cutting Education Costs Continues

By Jan 31, 2017
The Wyoming Legislature

The Senate Education Committee is continuing to work on Senate File 165 that proposes a number of reductions to school funding. The measure is one of several being considered as the legislature looks to make up a $400 million shortfall in K-12 funding.

Among the bill’s proposals, it would freeze special education funding and offer early retirement to teachers within five years of retiring. The committee has heard over five and half hours of public input.

Crowds Turn Out To Encourage Education Committee To Re-examine Proposed Cuts

By Jan 31, 2017
Tennessee Watson

The House Education Committee discussed their proposed omnibus education bill to a packed auditorium at Cheyenne East High School Monday evening.

A steady line of school administrators, teachers, school board members and parents made comments on the proposed budget cuts.

Many people raised concerns about the bill’s overreach. Rather than having the legislature determine how cuts should be made, multiple superintendents said they would prefer a percent cut across the board, giving control to districts and local school boards to decide how to tighten budgets.