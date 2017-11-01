Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Black Bear Euthanized After Repeat Raids Of South Jackson Garbage Cans

By 5 minutes ago

Credit CC0 Creative Commons

Residents in the town of Jackson living near Snow King Resort need to be more vigilant about keeping garbage locked away so bears can’t raid it. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, there’s been a rash of hungry bears entering town limits as they fatten up to hibernate for the winter.

Department spokesman Mark Gocke said people are waiting too long to report bear sightings. He said one black bear received over 20 food rewards, such as garbage, bird seed, and crabapples before it was reported to them.

“We had to put that animal down,” said Gocke, “and then it was quiet for a few days and then now we have another black bear that is ravaging garbage cans and so forth in the same area. So we’re attempting to capture that animal as well.”

Gocke said it’s still to be determined whether the second bear will need to be euthanized.

Gocke said people need to report to them anytime they catch bears getting food rewards so they can intervene as soon as possible.

“We recommend people not put their garbage out the night before, wait until right before pick up. Make sure that your bird feeders are up, out of reach from bears. And pet food and things like that need to be secured and put away,” said Gocke.

He said, they’ll even be tempted into town for crab apples and people should pick their trees or hire someone to do so.

Tags: 
wildlife
black bears
Jackson
bears

Related Content

Photographer Captures The Yellowstone Migration

By Oct 27, 2017
Joe Riis

It’s only been in the last few years that scientists have realized that pronghorn, elk and mule deer are migrating rugged terrain over hundreds of miles to reach the best grazing around Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

It’s almost impossible to conceive what these animals endure on those journeys. But that’s what wildlife photographer Joe Riis set out to document through pictures.

Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards talked to him about his new book, Yellowstone Migrations…and how he got into photography in the first place.

New Study Pits Laramie Raccoons Against An Ancient Greek Fable

By Oct 20, 2017
University of Wyoming Raccoon Project

A study done by the University of Wyoming Raccoon Project was recently published in the journal Animal Cognition, and tests how well raccoons can figure out a problem posed in an ancient Greek story.

Male Mountain Lions Govern Complex Social Networks, Study Reports

By Oct 17, 2017
Neil Wight

A new study of mountain lions shows they’re much more social than previously thought, with networks of felines sharing resources in territories overseen by a dominant male.

Panthera’s Puma Project biologist Mark Elbroch is a lead author of the article, published last week in the journal Science Advances. The study uses GPS technology and motion-sensor cameras to look at cougars in western Wyoming. 

Large Crowd Turns Out For Early Morning Bison Release On Wind River Reservation

By Oct 23, 2017
Darrah Perez

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the National Wildlife Federation and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe invited participants to witness the release of ten more bison south of Pilot Butte on the Wind River Reservation.

Jola Lebeau, an Eastern Shoshone tribal member, said a prayer before the release of the ten bison.

“Grandfather Creator you see us here, we are standing here with the sun to the east, that gateway of love. We thank you for this beautiful day and that the buffalo that came here from Montana, that they will love living here upon our lands,”Lebeau said.