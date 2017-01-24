Campus Concealed Carry Bill Moves To House

By 12 minutes ago

Wyoming’s House Judiciary Committee moved a bill forward to remove gun free zones on college and university campuses across the state, voting six to three in favor of the measure.

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Supporters of the bill said it would help gun owners better protect themselves and others, specifically in the case of an active shooter.

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols has come out against the bill, as well as Laramie County Community College’s President Joe Schaffer. He said he would prefer a more comprehensive solution to campus safety.

“In the case of a perceived event on campus where somebody is threatening and we have a law-abiding citizen with a concealed carry weapon, and they discharge that weapon and shoot your son or your daughter? Who’s liable? How do we protect that?” asked Schaffer.

UW Vice President of Governmental and Community Affairs Chris Boswell said the bill presents too many safety concerns, especially because UW’s campus includes a K-8 school. Boswell also said a recent survey revealed that most students feel safe on campus.

Sheridan Representative Mark Jennings said that feeling might just be a perception.

“Students have the perception of safety, or the feeling of safety,” said Jennings. “Would you not agree that the perception is not always a reality? And shouldn’t this

committee look at the reality?”

The bill will now be debated by the full house. Another bill was supported by the Committee that would remove gun free zones from governmental meetings. That bill will also move onto the floor of the House.

Tags: 
guns in schools
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

Wyoming Lawmakers Oppose New Gun Measures In Wake Of Orlando

By Jun 17, 2016
M&R Glasgow, Flickr Creative Commons

 

In the wake of the tragic slayings in Orlando last weekend, gun-control unexpectedly dominated Congress this week.

For Democrats the slaughter of 49 people at the Orlando LGBT club was the last straw and they’re calling for overhauling the nation’s lax gun laws. On Monday, the House dedicated a moment of silence to the victims, and Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes and a few other Democrats walked out of the chamber.

Dangerously Mentally Ill People Are Banned From Buying A Gun. In Wyoming, They Can Buy One Anyway

By Jan 22, 2016
Miles Bryan

Before you can buy a gun at Frontier Arms in Cheyenne, you have to fill out “Form 4473.” It asks questions like “Are you addicted to drugs?” and “Have you been convicted of a felony?” Owner Ryan Allen said, for most questions, there’s no use lying.

“In questions [where] we are talking about an actual crime, it's going to come up,” Allen said. “There are no if, ands, or buts about that.”

House Bill Would Allow Concealed Guns At All Government Meetings

By Feb 10, 2016

The Wyoming legislature will once again debate whether to allow concealed guns in some gun free zones. The House of Representatives voted to consider a bill that would allow citizens to bring concealed guns to the legislative session, committee meetings, and any other government meetings. 

Guns In Government Meetings Bill Passes The House

By Feb 23, 2016

People could carry concealed firearms into legislative, city council and County Commissioner meetings under a bill approved by the Wyoming House of Representatives. 

The House easily passed the bill Tuesday after rejecting an amendment by Democrat Charles Pelkey that local government agencies should get to decide if they want concealed weapons at their meetings. Pelkey said he was trying to make a bad bill better.