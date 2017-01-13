Casper Mountain Trails Center – Casper

The Casper Mountain Trails Area offers access to several Nordic ski/hiking trails located on Casper Mountain which are groomed regularly. This area is multi-use allowing access for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking. A few of the trails are lit until 9:30 p.m. There are warming sheds located along the ski trails for use by recreation enthusiasts. Natrona County has a calendar of events that occur at the Casper Mountain Nordic Area at http://www.natronacounty-wy.gov/calendar.aspx.

The Casper Nordic Trails Center was originally developed for a place to train the high school Nordic teams. It started as a warming hut but expanded to include a gathering area and restaurant. Natrona County manages the lodge but a contract concessionaire runs the lodge including food service from Wednesday through Sunday each week during the winter. In addition, during 2016, a new biathlon training area was added on the east end of the trails area almost doubling the amount of trails available. Access for the Casper Mountain trails area is located at the Trails Lodge and Skunk Hallow off Casper Mountain Road and the Biathlon range off East End Road.

Directions

Drive 5.4 miles South of Wyoming Boulevard on Casper Mountain Road. Continue driving South on Casper Mountain Road to the intersection of Lemmers Road approximately 0.9 miles. The Casper Mountain Trails Center is located on the left or east side of the road.

Contact

For information on all of the opportunities for winter recreation on Natrona County lands, contact Parks Supervisor at (307) 235-9311 or mbuhler@natronacounty-wy.gov.

Reservations

The Casper Mountain Trails Center is available for rental for special occasions. For inquires and rental information visit the website below.

