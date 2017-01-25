Cigarette Tax Passes House Committee

A bill to increase taxes on cigarettes in Wyoming was supported by the House revenue committee today. House Bill 151 would increase the tax from 60 cents a pack to 90 cents.

Jason Mincer is with the Cancer Action Network of the American Cancer Society. He says they hope the tax will convince people to quit smoking.

"By putting a substantial price increase in front of a customer, they make a conscious decision on whether they want to continue to smoke or not," said Mincer.

However, Mincer said the 30 cent increase would not be enough to see to have much of an impact and he'd like to see it raised even further.

Revenue from the increased tax would go towards the state’s general fund. The bill now heads to the house floor.