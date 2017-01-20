Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Coal Severance Tax Bill Defeated In Committee

By 56 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

 

Credit Stephanie Joyce

The House Revenue Committee killed a bill Friday that would have lowered the coal industry’s severance tax from seven to six percent.

The Coal industry has struggled over the last couple of years and Gillette Representative Tim Hallinan said he hoped that the decrease would spur industry and prevent further bankruptcies, but he said it’s unknown whether or not it would create jobs. For Laramie Representative Dan Furphy that was a deal breaker.

“If there was a guarantee that it would create jobs, I’d be very much in favor of that. There is no guarantee jobs will be created,” said Furphy.

It’s estimated that the tax reduction would cost the state $28 million. House Bill 134 was also killed in the revenue committee, which would have decreased property taxes for industrial manufacturers.

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
coal
Gillette
wyoming legislature
energy

Related Content

A Nation Engaged: What Jackson Residents Expect From Trump Administration

By 1 hour ago
Wikipedia

As part of NPR’s A Nation Engaged series, Wyoming Public Radio set out to hear what Jackson residents are hoping to see from the new Trump Administration. Rebecca Huntington brings us the voices.

Congressman Liz Cheney Is Getting Noticed

By 1 hour ago
Liz Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is a known entity at the Capitol – there’s even a bust of him on the second floor. But what do members of Congress know of his daughter, the former cable news talking head and short lived U.S. Senate candidate?

Arizona Democrat Raul Grijava said “I don’t watch Fox much. I remember when she was running for office at her daddy’s behest.”

Wyoming And Private Company Invest In Fuels Plant

By Jan 17, 2017
https://pixabay.com/en/chemistry-chemical-flask-glass-155121/

After accepting a $15 million dollar loan from the State of Wyoming, Standard Alcohol Inc. is continuing plans for a new facility at Swan Ranch, outside of Cheyenne. The loan is set to be paid back in twenty years, while the rest of the funding for the $76 million dollar plant will come from private investments.

The company will use natural gas, coal, and CO2 to create a gasoline additive that company vice president Robert Johns says is high value.

Coal State Considers Carbon Future Under Trump

By Amy Sisk Jan 13, 2017
Amy Sisk/Inside Energy

The coal industry is breathing a sigh of relief with Donald Trump about to enter the White House.

He campaigned on an energy platform that would strip away Obama administration regulations on the fossil fuel industry. Chief among them: the Clean Power Plan.

Proposed Rule Would Limit Mining In Sage Grouse Country

By Jan 3, 2017
Stephanie Joyce / Wyoming Public Radio

The Obama administration has released five options for making about 10 million acres of federal sagebrush habitat ineligible for new mining leases in the West in hopes of protecting the imperiled greater sage grouse.

The Modern West #17: Western Coal On The Rocks

By Wyoming Public Media Nov 14, 2016
Stephanie Joyce

It’s been a tough year for the coal industry and the communities that depend on it. Can Wyoming adapt?