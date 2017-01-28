Committee Approves Group To Find Ed Funding Solutions

The House Education Committee has given approval to a bill that would set up a group of legislators and citizens to find solutions for solving the public education shortfall.

Speaker of the House Steve Harshman says the legislation is a fall back in case other reform measures are defeated. He says the goal is to come up with a thoughtful solution.

“To do a reasonable, comprehensive solution that I think where most people in Wyoming where you sit down and have a cup of coffee with in Wyoming would say, that sounds reasonable to me.”

So far a number of solutions to the education funding crisis have been proposed and Harshman says there are only one or two that will probably get serious consideration.