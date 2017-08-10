Contura Energy Pulls Plug On Plans To Go Public

By Madelyn Beck 1 hour ago

A haul truck transports a load of coal at the Eagle Butte Coal Mine outside Gillette, Wyo. The mine is owned by Contura Energy.
Credit Madelyn Beck

When Alpha Natural Resources went into bankruptcy in 2015, it formed a new company called Contura Energy with some of Alpha’s best coal assets - mines in Wyoming and Appalachia.

Earlier this summer, Contura announced it was going to go public, hoping to expand in the U.S. and beyond. Usually, companies go public and sell shares to raise money and grow their business.  

Now, Contura is backing out of that plan.

The company said it’s because of "capital market conditions."

"The company's principal selling stockholders unanimously determined that proceeding with the offering under current market conditions would undervalue the company," Contura said in a statement.

When asked what that actually means, the company would not explain. 

Jason Shogren has a theory. He's a professor and economist at the University of Wyoming.

“Either things internally have changed, which we are not privy to, right?" he said. "Or, there’s some sort of external pressure coming in the sense that Wall Street is not as bullish on the recovery of coal as [those at Contura] were.”

Shogren said prior filings show that the company may have put a lot of expectations on the Trump Administration.

"I think they [Contura] were hoping for a bigger rebound given the changes in regulations and given the change in administration, and it's not clear then that Wall Street agreed."

He also said the company's filings show a disconnect in expectations: the company expected investors to gamble on coal. Investors may not have expected coal to be a good bet.

"In this case, they were taking a bet that market conditions would be favorable their way," he said of Contura. "And when they saw that it was not to their liking, they just retreated and come back to fight another day."

Tags: 
coal
Contura Energy
Alpha Natural Resources
Markets
wyoming
appalachia
Jason Shogren
Inside Energy
Madelyn Beck

Related Content

Alpha Sells Wyoming Mines To Newly-Formed Company

By Jul 27, 2016
Stephanie Joyce / Wyoming Public Media

Alpha Natural Resources emerged from bankruptcy Tuesday as a much smaller company. 

As part of the bankruptcy deal, Alpha sold its core assets, including its mines in Wyoming, to a new company, Contura. Alpha will continue to operate a handful of mines in Appalachia, while Contura will take over the company's more lucrative mining operations in the Powder River Basin and elsewhere.

Contura is majority-owned by a group of Alpha’s former senior lenders. Employees of Alpha in Wyoming are now employed by Contura, which is being headed up by Alpha’s former CEO.

West Virginia Claims Contura Executives Committed Fraud

By Nov 18, 2016

West Virginia regulators have filed a complaint accusing several top executives of the newly-formed coal mining company Contura of committing fraud.

Contura was created as a new company during Alpha Natural Resources' bankruptcy this year. Contura’s main assets are Alpha’s former mines in Wyoming and its leadership team is composed of former Alpha executives.

West Virginia Settles Fraud Suit Over Alpha Bankruptcy Plan

By Nov 30, 2016
Stephanie Joyce

West Virginia has settled a suit with Alpha Natural Resources over inaccurate revenue projections included in the coal company’s bankruptcy plan. In early November the state accused Alpha’s former top executives of fraud after it came to light that the company had $100 million dollars in undisclosed liabilities on its balance sheet. Those executives now work for Contura, which owns Alpha’s former mines in Wyoming.

Review Board Rejects Brook Mine Permit Application

By Aug 2, 2017
POWDER RIVER BASIN RESOURCE COUNCIL

The Environmental Quality Council, or EQC, will not accept a permit for the proposed Brook Mine. The independent review board is made up of five council members. In a four to one vote, the EQC decided the permit application was incomplete.

The council brought up several deficiencies with the permit application including lack of information on subsidence, the costs of land reclamation, and effects on hydrology. All members agreed Brook Mine LLC should have held sessions for public input before it submitted a permit application. 