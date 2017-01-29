Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze

Updated at 10:36 a.m. ET

By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least.

That order — which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. — was blocked in part by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Judge Ann Donnelly issued a stay that would temporarily prevent federal agents from deporting anyone who entered the U.S. with a valid visa.

Two additional federal district courts have issued restraining orders regarding President Trump's executive order on immigration. The orders, from Virginia and Massachusetts district courts, are effective for seven days.

Trump, for his part, tweeted an ardent defense of his immigration freeze Sunday.

Meanwhile at major international airports, both across the U.S. and around the world, that decision did little to ease the maelstrom of protests, outraged politicians and lawyers scrambling to offer legal help to refugees who had been blocked or detained.

From the detainees to the protests, from the administration's defense to questions of what happens next — here is what we know Sunday.



The Detainees And Deportees

Trump's executive order bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan — including those who hold green cards as legal permanent residents of the U.S.

That last detail came as a surprise to Hessam Noorian and his wife, who were detained for more than five hours with their 6-month-old son at Chicago's O'hare Airport. She is a citizen; he has a green card.

They had been returning from a trip to Iran when they heard President Trump might ban travel by refugees, the couple told NPR's David Schaper.

"But I didn't know this applied to green card. I thought as long as you have green card, then you're are safe, you are fine," she said.

After they had been questioned and searched by authorities, they were released.

Others, like a traveler from Iraq who spoke with NPR's Jeff Brady, remain less certain. His wife said he was detained at Philadelphia International Airport. A half-day later, as she spoke with Jeff, she had still not been able to reach him to learn what had happened.

At the same airport, federal authorities deported two families from Syria despite legal paperwork to enter the U.S.

"Banning immigrants and refugees is not only unjustifiably cruel, it also puts Americans at home and serving abroad at great risk," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. "The Trump administration very well may have just given these families a death sentence."

At least 63 people were detained at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. And a lot of unanswered questions linger there on Sunday, according to NPR's Hansi Lo Wang.

Hansi describes a scene at the arrivals terminal filled with lawyers and a throng of people holding signs of welcome.

In Seattle, lawyers "were able to spare at least two people placed on a departure flight back out of the U.S.," reports Liz Jones of member station KUOW. "But at least one refugee from Somalia was deported."

Sara Assali of Allentown, Pa., told Bobby Allyn of WHYY that she had been expecting six members of her Orthodox Christian family from Damascus, Syria, on Saturday. That reunion had been 14 years in coming, Assali said, and all six had finally obtained their visas in 2015.

But Assali said U.S. Customs and Border Patrol detained her family members and told them they would need to fly instead to Doha, Qatar, or risk losing green cards and visas.

"We weren't expecting this because we paid everything. The green cards have been paid for, the visas have been paid for, everything has been approved," Assali said. "To suddenly be told, 'No, you no longer qualify to enter the country,' it kind of comes as a slap in the face.' "



The Protests And Political Backlash

By the end of Saturday, protesters had gathered outside several airports and inside baggage claims to register their objection to Trump's executive order.

Mayor Marty Walsh addressed the demonstrators outside Boston's Logan International Airport, asking them to "join us" and "stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters."

At New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, where The Associated Press reports 12 refugees were detained Saturday, the protests assembled early in the day and gathered momentum by nightfall.

"I never thought I'd see the day when refugees, who have fled war-torn countries in search of a better life, would be turned away at our doorstep," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement supporting the demonstrators. "This is not who we are, and not who we should be."

The international airport in Charlotte, N.C., drew protesters on Saturday, as well. The demonstrations there grew more acrimonious than most, as six people were arrested after police and protesters "engaged in a brief skirmish," reports Nick de la Canal of member station WFAE.

But the Rev. Jay McKinnon, an organizer of the Charlotte protests who spoke to de la Canal, said he would not be dissuaded from further protest.

Trump is "doing what he said he would do," McKinnon said Saturday. "It's a resistance to that — to his policies, to him thinking that this is okay in our name."



Defense From The Order's Supporters

"It's not a Muslim ban, but we were totally prepared. It's working out very nicely," Trump said Saturday, according to a White House pool report. "You see it at the airports, you see it all over."

Republican leaders in both houses of Congress have backed up the president.

On ABC's This Week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supports a tightening of the vetting process, according to Reuters. The news service reports that McConnell added:



"I also think it's important to remember that some of our best sources in the war against radical Islamic terrorism, are Muslims, both in this country and overseas. ... We need to be careful as we do this."



"This is not a religious test and it is not a ban on people of any religion," House Speaker Paul Ryan's spokesperson, AshLee Strong, told The Washington Post.

Trump has told the Christian Broadcasting Network that preference will be shown to Christian refugees from the Middle East, where most of the seven banned countries are located.

On Sunday, he again singled out Christians from the Middle East in a tweet, saying, "Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!"

"What do we say to the family of someone who gets killed because we didn't take these steps?" White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday on This Week. "Protecting this nation and our people is the No. 1 priority of this president and our government."



Reaction Beyond U.S. Borders

Initially, British Prime Minister Theresa May was noncommittal in her judgment of the executive order. On a diplomatic trip in Turkey on Saturday, May deferred to Trump, telling reporters only that "the United States is responsible for the United States' policy on refugees."

Overnight, however, the line from 10 Downing Street drew a slightly sharper contrast.

"Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government," her office said through a spokesperson, according to The Guardian.

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking."

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, speaking at a news conference in Paris, "questioned how such orders could be imposed by a country that embraces Christian values like the U.S.," NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports from Berlin.

Still stronger rebukes came from the countries listed on Trump's immigration freeze.

"President Trump is dealing with Iraq as if the U.S. had no relationship with the country," Razaq al-Haidari, a member of Iraq's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told NPR's Alice Fordham. "When in fact the US leads an anti-ISIS coalition working to improve Iraq's armed forces and thousands of American soldiers, officials and advisers are operating there."

Others in Iraq took an even harder line, Alice reports.

"A spokesman of a powerful bloc of paramilitary forces says all Americans should now be banned from Iraq, and all Americans in Iraq should be deported," Alice says.



Where Do We Go From Here?

The temporary stay issued by the federal judge in Brooklyn appears to cover as many as 200 people across the country, NPR's Carrie Johnson reports. But that stay, which addresses only those who traveled to the U.S. before the immigration freeze was enacted, means only that they cannot be deported immediately.

Carrie breaks it down:



"Judge Ann Donnelly found that sending the travelers home could cause them irreparable harm to the refugees and no harm to the us government. The judge didn't make a broad ruling about the constitutional claims in the case."



The Department of Homeland Security says that it intends to continue enforcing the order, and that it retains the right to revoke visas.

The department "will comply with judicial orders," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. But the statement noted that "approximately 80 million international travelers enter the United States every year. Yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced."

As far as enforcement is concerned, Hansi says that many of the passengers and lawyers at Dulles Airport outside D.C. are taking a "wait-and-see approach" as they try to figure out the implications of the temporary stay on the ground.

In the meantime, protests against the executive order have been organized for Sunday in at least half a dozen cities across the country, including New York City, Houston and Washington, D.C., directly outside the White House.

