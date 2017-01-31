Related Program: 
Education

Crowds Turn Out To Encourage Education Committee To Re-examine Proposed Cuts

By 39 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Education

Credit Tennessee Watson

The House Education Committee discussed their proposed omnibus education bill to a packed auditorium at Cheyenne East High School Monday evening.

A steady line of school administrators, teachers, school board members and parents made comments on the proposed budget cuts.

Many people raised concerns about the bill’s overreach. Rather than having the legislature determine how cuts should be made, multiple superintendents said they would prefer a percent cut across the board, giving control to districts and local school boards to decide how to tighten budgets.

When Representative David Northrup, Chair of the House Education Committee, asked Kelly McGovern, the Superintendent of Sweetwater District #1, if she’d prefer across the board cuts to what was proposed in the omnibus bill, she said she preferred neither. She encouraged the committee to go slowly and take more time to consider the numbers.

Many in the crowd also voiced worry over the special education spending freeze and how limiting funds would harm Wyoming’s ability to offer adequate services, especially in more remote schools where hiring specialists can be costly.

The committee invited feedback on revenue enhancements to benefit education funding. Justin Sitzman, a teacher from Cheyenne, was one of the few to take on this topic.

“We are one of the few states in the nation that doesn’t have an income tax.” Sitzman joked that, “Nobody jumps up and says, yes! Tax day!” Sitzman then asked the committee to stop pretending that taxes aren’t an option.

“We can’t pretend that oil will be here forever. We can’t pretend that coal will magically make a rebound. We have other options.”

His cautious attitude about Wyoming’s over reliance on mineral and energy production was echoed by several other speakers.

At the end of the three hour meeting, a weary Terra Hernandez was headed out the door. The Instructional Facilitator program she works for -- coaching Wyoming teachers – has been eyed for cuts. She said, “You can’t cut your way out of things. It’s time to pull up our boots straps.” For Hernandez, that means paying taxes. “We need to stop living on the high hog and figure it out for kids.”

The committee heard over two hours of public comments, and ultimately decided more time was needed to re-examine the numbers before taking it to the floor of the House of Representatives.

Tags: 
education
2017 Legislative Session
school funding
wyoming legislature

Related Content

The Unforeseen Costs Of Freezing Special Education Funds

By Jan 30, 2017

On the list of recommendations to reduce Wyoming’s education budget deficit is a cap on special education funding. That means moving forward, districts that need to spend more than their allocated budget will need to cover those additional costs on their own.

Discussion Of Education Cuts Moves To Bigger Venue

By Jan 27, 2017

The House Education Committee will welcome public comments on the Omnibus Education Bill on Monday at 6 p.m.

In anticipation of a large turnout, Representative David Northrup requested the meeting take place at the Cheyenne East High School Auditorium.

He said it’s because: “We anticipate having a lot of district personnel show up and ask questions. I am probably expecting 300 to 400 people.”

This exceeds the capacity of legislature’s temporary home in the Jonah Building.

Handgun Waiting Period Fails

By 5 hours ago
Bob Beck

An effort to add a three day waiting period to handgun purchases has been defeated by a Wyoming legislative committee. The House Judiciary Committee voted 8 to 1 against the bill from Laramie Representative Cathy Connolly.

The waiting period was requested by Laramie resident Jim Kearns whose son used a handgun to commit suicide in August. Kearns says his son bought the gun to kill himself.

House Debates Concealed Carry Bills

By 6 hours ago
Bob Beck

The Wyoming House of Representatives is debating three bills that would allow concealed weapons in places where they are currently banned.

One bill allows concealed carry permit holders to have guns on the University of Wyoming campus, including athletic events. The House had a lengthy discussion over whether UW trustees should be allowed to declare parts of the campus off limits to guns. That amendment failed. Casper Representative Bunky Loucks says having guns on campus will keep it safe.

Senate Debates Diversification Bill

By 6 hours ago
Wyoming Legislature

The Wyoming Senate is debating a bill that could lead to a long awaited 20 year plan to diversify Wyoming’s economy. The bill sets up the Economically Needed Diversity Options For Wyoming Council, or ENDOW Council.

Senate President Eli Bebout said it’s difficult to get legislators to think long term, but he thinks the current economic climate will help.