December 16th, 2016

Lawmakers Talk Budget Cuts With An Eye On Education

It’s been a rough year for state officials. A greater than expected revenue decline last spring forced lawmakers to cut $67 million out of existing budgets, and the governor was forced to follow-up with an additional $250 million. While revenues are starting to show some moderate improvement, Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck says lawmakers will be debating the wisdom of even more cuts, especially as a revenue shortfall for education looms.

Battling Winter, WyoFile Reporter Visits Wyoming Tribal Activists At Pipeline Protest

In this week’s issue of the online magazine WyoFile, reporter Angus Theurmer interviewed activists from Wyoming’s tribes at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. Melodie Edwards talked to him about what it was like to arrive at the camp in extremely harsh winter conditions.

Legislature To Consider Criminal Justice Reform In Upcoming Session

In the upcoming session, the Wyoming legislature will consider a Joint Judiciary Committee bill that aims to bring about criminal justice reform. House Judiciary Committee Chair David Miller, a Republican, and Representative Charles Pelkey, a Democrat, joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard to talk about the bill. Representative Miller says right now the bill is still under fiscal review.

Could Standing Rock Happen In Wyoming?

Last week, the Northern Arapaho tribe issued a statement expressing frustration about being left out of a meeting on removing the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species List. The disagreement has left some people wondering if grizzly delisting could be the Dakota Access Pipeline of Wyoming in which local tribes assert themselves as sovereign nations. Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards reports.

Wyoming Lawmakers Hope For Big Reforms Under Trump

With Republicans preparing to control the House, Senate and White House for the first time in a decade, Wyoming Republicans are moving up the ranks and will wield significant power in the coming Congress. Washington correspondent Matt Laslo has the story.

Wyoming Cowboys Set To Renew Rivalry With BYU

The Wyoming Cowboys football is team preparing for its first bowl appearance in five years when it faces an old foe in Brigham Young. The two teams have not played each other since 2010 when BYU decided to leave the Mountain West Conference. Over the years BYU has dominated the rivalry and if the Cowboys win it will be the first victory over the Cougars since 2003. Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck reports that according to the players and coaches, BYU has another outstanding team.

UW Professor's Novel Explores Solitude And Gender In The South

UW creative writing professor Brad Watson is out with a new novel called Miss Jane. The book was long-listed for this year’s National Book Award.

As he tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Erin Jones, Miss Jane is about a woman living in rural Mississippi in the early 1900s with a rare congenital disorder that renders her incontinent and unable to reproduce.

Strange Things Happen When Student Paints USS Arizona

Last year, the Arizona Final Salute Foundation asked University of Wyoming student Cassidy Newkirk to paint the sinking of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Prints of the painting would help raise money to fly the six remaining survivors of the Arizona to Hawaii to be honored at the 75th anniversary ceremony. But as soon as she began the work, Newkirk says strange things started happening. Wyoming Public Radio’s Maggie Mullen reports.