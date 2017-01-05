Related Program: 
Deep Powder In Wyoming's Western Mountains

2017-01-05
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Ski resorts in Wyoming’s western mountains are seeing historic snow depths because of heavy snowfall that first began in early December.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole said the resort is now 100 percent open after a delayed season because there wasn’t enough snow early on. But Cole said the resort has made up for that delay.

264 inches total have fallen this season and snow depths on the ground are now at 86 inches. The snow depths are some of the deepest the resort has seen in its history, and Cole said they’re expecting it to provide a great base for the rest of the season.

“It’s been an unusual year in that it was the first time we had to delay our opening. We did not open on Thanksgiving Day, we opened a week after that,” said Cole. “But ever since then, the snow has really turned on and we’ve been able to open more terrain quickly, and we were fully open before the Christmas holiday,  and were able to offer a lot of fantastic terrain to our busy holiday visitation period.”

Cole said snow started in early December and has been falling regularly ever since. 

