Discussion Of Education Cuts Moves To Bigger Venue

The House Education Committee will welcome public comments on the Omnibus Education Bill on Monday at 6 p.m.

In anticipation of a large turnout, Representative David Northrup requested the meeting take place at the Cheyenne East High School Auditorium.

He said it’s because: “we anticipate having a lot of district personnel show up and ask questions. I am probably expecting 300 to 400 people.”

This exceeds the capacity of legislature’s temporary home in the Jonah Building.

The meeting will start with an explanation of the legislation and then open up for a public discussion about proposed budget cuts and revenue enhancements.

Public comment will be limited to two minutes a person. Comments can also be submitted electronically through February 6 on the Legislature’s homepage.

At the end of the meeting, the committee will vote on next steps for the bill.

For more information about the bill and the meeting visit legisweb.state.wy.us.