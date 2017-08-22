Eclipse Travelers Slowly Made Their Way Home

Heavy eclipse traffic in Wyoming caused slower travel than usual. Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman Doug McGee said on Sunday alone traffic counts increased by more than 27 percent compared to the five-year average statewide. But certain areas saw exponential increases. For example, north of Laramie on U.S. 30-287 traffic increased by 214 percent on Sunday according to WYDOT.

And Monday as folks made their way home, Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 in the eastern part of the state, as well as roads in the far western part of the state near Alpine Junction, saw considerable congestion.

McGee said WYDOT personnel and the Wyoming Highway Patrol “rerouted traffic to relieve some bottleneck areas. In those cases, people might think where are you taking me. You are getting me off my planned route.” But McGee said authorities did their best to anticipate blockages and relieve pressure, and drivers were cautious and courteous.

The counties that saw the largest increases in traffic were Laramie, Teton and Natrona.