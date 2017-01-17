Related Program: 
Economic Report Gives Legislators Glimmer Of Hope For Recovery

Wyoming has seen a higher rig count and more coal production in the last few months, but that doesn’t change much for its financial picture, according to the latest Consensus Revenue Estimating Group or CREG report. It shows that the general fund was up by $900,000 but that isn’t nearly enough to fill the gaping $156 million hole in the two year $3 billion budget.

CREG Co-Chairman Don Richards said while there are signs of a rebounding economy, the numbers still aren’t great.

“Personal income continues to be weak in the state of Wyoming,” said Richards “And oil and gas employment has not rebounded as we anticipated in October despite the increase in rig counts. Wyoming is dealing with a lower population.”

Richards said that drop in population means there aren't as many people to spend money, leading to a moderate dip in sales tax of about $8 million dollars.

Senate President Eli Bebout and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman released a statement saying that while there are reasons to be optimistic, the lack of coal lease bonuses, which have funded schools for many years, will make education funding a huge challenge. 

But Representative Lloyd Larsen said the CREG report wasn’t all doom and gloom.

“The January CREG reinforces perhaps, maybe we’re seeing things level off. Certainly we’re seeing a little uptick on the price of natural gas and the price of coal," said Larsen. "So those are encouraging things although it still leaves us with a real challenge because it doesn’t generate the revenue that we’ve been used to over the last decade or so."

National Study Gives Wyoming Economy Last Place

By Jan 9, 2017
Wyoming’s economy is the most sluggish in the nation, according to a report released by Bloomberg in December. That ranking came from analysis of employment, income, stock and home prices, as well as late mortgage payments around the nation. Bloomberg analysts attributed the state’s poor score to the recent energy downturn, as well as the fact that Wyoming has no urban center, where job growth tends to accelerate.

Governor Mead Addresses Revenue Shortfalls In State Of The State

By Jan 11, 2017
In his State of the State message, Wyoming Governor Matt Mead focused on the state’s continued revenue shortfall, particularly the shortfall in K-12 education.

The School Foundation Program will face a $1.5 billion deficit over the next six years, not including school maintenance or facilities. Last year, Mead asked to form an education taskforce with input from legislators, teachers, students, and the public to find solutions for funding, and in his State of the State he renewed that request.

Governor's Message Gets Mostly Positive Reviews

By Jan 11, 2017
Wyoming legislators were generally in agreement with Governor Matt Mead’s priorities following his annual State of the State message.  

Mead said  lawmakers need to resolve an education funding shortfall and figure out how to best use the state’s rainy day fund. Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey said he agrees with that, but while the governor doesn’t want to see more budget cuts, Kinskey said he wants to try and reduce spending before they have to consider using savings or raising taxes.

Hunting And Fishing Generate Over $1 Billion A Year In Wyoming

By Dec 9, 2016
There's big bucks to be made on Wyoming's big bucks, according to a new report by the University of Wyoming that evaluated the amount of money generated from hunting and fishing.

So far, the report has studied four counties: Park, Sweetwater, Albany and Fremont. All saw more than $20 million in revenue generated by hunters and anglers, and Albany County had the highest revenues with $25 million.

Mead Wants To Avoid Cuts Despite Revenue Projections

By Oct 24, 2016
A new forecast shows that Wyoming revenues continue to fall. The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, or CREG, says the State of Wyoming will be $150 million dollars short in the current two year budget.  

The state is facing unprecedented declines in the coal market, and oil and gas prices are half what they were two years ago. CREG says the shortfall would have been worse if the governor had not cut $250 million from the state budget this summer. But during a Monday news conference, Governor Matt Mead said he doesn’t want to make any more cuts. 