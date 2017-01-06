Related Program: 
Education

Education Budget Cuts On The Horizon

By 8 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Education


In late December the Joint Education Committee released potential solutions to the K-12 education funding deficit. In the week-long public comment period that followed, the legislature received close to 600 comments.

The Wyoming School District Coalition for an External Cost Adjustment came out in support of comprehensive approach taken by the Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options, but expressed concern that the process was happening too fast. 

Superintendent Marty Kobza of Sheridan County School District One says schools are already facing a $36 million dollar cut from the last legislative session, and districts with declining student enrollment will face additional cuts. 

He hoped the legislature would hold off on immediate cuts, and suggested “taking a year to 18 months to really decide how to approach this problem going forward, rather than try to put out a fire right now.”

“There is money in the legislative reserve account and the educational reserve as well that can be applied to take care of the deficit within this year. The legislative did a nice job of planning for that.” Kobza said utilizing those funds would give schools more time to respond.  

“If you look at the session getting over in February, and typically the governor signs bills in March. As school administrators by law we have until April 15 to provide contracts to teachers who are returning,” according to Kobza.“That gives us a very short period of time if significant cuts are made and we have to reduce staff. And there just isn’t the time necessary in order to do that process.”

Comments on the proposed solutions to the education budget can still be submitted to individual legislators, and another public comment period will open once draft legislation hits the floor of the house and senate.

Tags: 
education
budget cuts
Funding
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Decline In Student Enrollment Decreases Funding

By Jan 4, 2017
Wyoming Department of Education

Wyoming has seen its first drop in student enrollment in more than a decade according to data collected by the state Department of Education. Districts lose money when enrollment declines. The good news is that enrollment funding is based on a three year rolling average.

Department of Education Communications Director, Kari Eakins, said that gives school districts a little bit more time to make wise cuts.

Lawmakers Talk Budget Cuts With An Eye On Education

By Dec 16, 2016
Bob Beck

 

It’s been a rough year for state officials. A greater than expected revenue decline last spring forced lawmakers to cut $67 million out of existing budgets, and the governor was forced to follow-up with an additional $250 million. While revenues are starting to show some moderate improvement, lawmakers will soon be debating the wisdom of even more cuts, especially as a revenue shortfall for education looms.

Governor Mead Discusses His Budget Proposal

By Dec 9, 2016
Bob Beck

 

After several months of budget cuts, it was a surprise to some that the governor did not propose any more reductions in his supplemental budget. He will present that budget to the legislature’s joint appropriations committee on Monday. Prior to that meeting the governor agreed to join Bob Beck to discuss his budget strategy.

Mead Says Education Funding Is A Serious Concern

By Nov 30, 2016

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead says the state’s biggest future budget concern is K-12 education funding. During a news conference discussing his current budget request, the governor said school funding could face a shortfall of over $600 million in the next budget cycle.  

To address the issue the governor is once again pushing to create a task force that would focus on school funding issues. He said the task force needs to include parents and educators.              