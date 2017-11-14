Related Program: I Love Wyoming Public Radio Even Brande - Laramie, WY By Even Brande • 59 minutes ago Related Program: I Love Wyoming Public Radio TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 0:45 Even Brande Even Brande & GRady Kirkpatrick on Wyoming Sounds Credit Wyoming Public Radio & Media Even Brande describes why he listens to Wyoming Public Radio. Shown here in the studio with Grady Kirkpatrick, co-hosting Wyoming Sounds on the anniversary of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album release, May 30, 2017. Tags: I Love Wyoming Public RadioWyoming Sounds5oth AnniversaryTestimonialsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.