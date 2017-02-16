Flooding Subsides In Worland, Other Towns Still At Risk

Flooding in the town of Worland started to subside as an ice jam there finally cleared.

The Wyoming National Guard was called into the town on Saturday to help fill and stack sandbags, and about 100 homes were evacuated because of the water. Those people were allowed to return Tuesday afternoon, but Lieutenant Colonel Paul Phillips with the National Guard said they are keeping their eyes on the ice from that jam as it travels north.

“Now we’re kind of concerned about Manderson, as well as Greybull. We’ve moved some units up into Manderson, and we’re sandbagging around the school there, and we’re going to do the city hall as well,” said Phillips.

In 2014 an ice jam that started in Worland moved to Manderson, causing more flooding.

More melting could be in store since temperatures in the Big Horn Basin will remain above average this week, with highs predicted in the mid to upper 40s.