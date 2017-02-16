Flooding Subsides In Worland, Other Towns Still At Risk

By 12 minutes ago

Credit Big Horn County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Flooding in the town of Worland started to subside as an ice jam there finally cleared.

The Wyoming National Guard was called into the town on Saturday to help fill and stack sandbags, and about 100 homes were evacuated because of the water. Those people were allowed to return Tuesday afternoon, but Lieutenant Colonel Paul Phillips with the National Guard said they are keeping their eyes on the ice from that jam as it travels north.

“Now we’re kind of concerned about Manderson, as well as Greybull. We’ve moved some units up into Manderson, and we’re sandbagging around the school there, and we’re going to do the city hall as well,” said Phillips.

In 2014 an ice jam that started in Worland moved to Manderson, causing more flooding.

More melting could be in store since temperatures in the Big Horn Basin will remain above average this week, with highs predicted in the mid to upper 40s.

flooding
weather
Worland
Big Horn Basin

Flooding Causes Problems For State's Farmers And Ranchers

By Jun 9, 2016
Bob Beck

Flooding is causing problems for some of the state’s farmers and ranchers.

Annie Bryce is the county executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Fremont County. She says May flooding near Lander and Riverton damaged ditches, which can prevent irrigation of farmland. That flooding also destroyed fences, which can lead to the loss of livestock.

"If there are no fences, you know, that cow or calf goes down for a drink and often drowns. I have producers that their fences all went down and they’re still missing over a hundred head," says Bryce.

Midwest Flooding Shuts Down Energy Pipelines

By Dec 31, 2015
Stephanie Joyce

Companies are shutting down pipelines in the Midwest in response to record flooding.

There are dozens of oil and gas pipelines running under the Mississippi River. Several companies have proactively shut down those lines, in order to avoid accidents.

Spectra Energy has shut down its Platte pipeline, which runs from Guernsey, Wyoming to Wood River Illinois.
"Obviously there will be some delays in deliveries," said Spectra spokesman Devon Hotzel. "But any December volumes that were affected by the shutdown will be delivered in January."

Major Flooding Hits Lusk

By Jun 4, 2015
Jeff Goetz, WYDOT

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead has called in the National Guard and several other government agencies to help with major flooding in Niobrara County. Several homes in Lusk are flooded, area drinking water has potentially been contaminated, water is over several roads, and portions of US 18-20 and US 85 have washed away.

Pat Kondas with the Wyoming Red Cross says they have set up a shelter at the county fairgrounds, but only people who are in dire need, or whose homes are already flooded should make the trip.

Lusk Flooding Has Caused Lots Of Damage

By Jun 4, 2015

Flash flooding has damaged homes, businesses and a highway bridge in eastern Wyoming.