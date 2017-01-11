Governor Mead Addresses Revenue Shortfalls In State Of The State

By 5 minutes ago

In his State of the State message, Wyoming Governor Matt Mead focused on the state’s continued revenue shortfall, particularly the shortfall in K-12 education. The School Foundation Program will face a $1.5 billion deficit over the next six years, not including school maintenance or facilities. Last year, Mead asked to form an education taskforce with input from legislators, teachers, students, and the public to find solutions for funding, and in his State of the State he renewed that request. “As I did last year, I again ask that we have a task force to address school funding because a year has gone by and things have not gotten better. We cannot wait another year to act,” the governor said. Mead said he wanted some kind of plan for reductions by the end of this session and increased dialogue around education funding. He mentioned how a comment period for the latest funding solutions lasted only a week, yet the legislature received around 600 comments. Mead also said Speaker of the House Steve Harshman could form a super committee to address school funding. In an effort to help the revenue picture, he asked the legislature to consider encouraging increased research and development in carbon capture and new uses for CO2. Currently, the state relies heavily on the revenue that comes from taxes on the energy industry, and since the downturn in the industry the state’s revenues have come up short. Mead said the state has taken steps to build an industry around carbon capture, including construction on the Integrated Test Center in Gillette, collaboration with the XPrize for carbon capture, and proposals for an energy related industrial park. “Projects like these not only help Wyoming’s number one industry minerals, especially coal, they foster diversification. I hope you consider a bill that provides for further implementation of the initiatives in the energy strategy,” he said. Governor Mead also emphasized investments in the state’s firearms industry, outdoor recreation, and agriculture as part of a plan to diversify and strengthen the state’s revenue.

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

Balow and Mead Agree, Education Funding Needs More Public Input

By Maggie Mullen 48 minutes ago
Department of Education

During his State of the State address Wednesday, Governor Matt Mead asked the Wyoming legislature to broaden the public discussion for the education budget.

Public school funding is estimated to fall around $400 million dollars short.  Governor Mead said the legislature needs to act quickly to try to solve the shortfall, while also slowing down so that the public can better participate in decision making.

Wyoming Superintendent Jillian Balow said Wyomingites have already offered a number of possible solutions when citizens were asked to comment a few weeks ago.

Legislative Session Gets Underway With Focus On Revenue

By 6 hours ago

The Wyoming legislative session is underway, and one of the main challenges facing lawmakers is a revenue shortfall due to a downturn in the energy industry.

House Majority Floor Leader David Miller defended the state’s reliance on the energy industry for revenues in a speech to the House of Representatives.

“Diversifying the economy will not diversify the tax base. In fact, every non-mineral job is a further drain on our limited revenues. Minerals can support Wyoming in perpetuity, however that requires access to the minerals,” Miller said.