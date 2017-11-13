Groups Battle Over Threatened Jumping Mouse Status

This largely nocturnal mouse lives primarily in heavily vegetated, shrub dominated riparian (streamside) habitats and immediately adjacent upland habitats along the foothills of southeastern Wyoming south to Colorado Springs along the eastern edge of the Front Range of Colorado. The Preble's mouse enters hibernation in September or October and doesn't emerge until May. Its diet changes seasonally and consists of insects, seeds, fungus, fruit and more.
Credit USFWS

The Center for Biological Diversity and Rocky Mountain Wild, both conservation groups, filed a petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to continue protections of the Preble’s Meadow Jumping Mouse under the Endangered Species Act. 

The small mouse is considered threatened and occupies stream-side habitat in the front range of Wyoming and Colorado. 

This comes in response to another petition from a property rights group called the Pacific Legal Foundation, or PLF. It sought to delist the species in March, arguing the mouse isn’t not truly threatened and that the critter's protections have had significant negative economic impacts on property owners.

In a letter earlier this year, PLF senior attorney Damien Schiff cited a 2013 study arguing the Preble’s Mouse is part of a larger northern population and shouldn’t qualify for a sub-species designation.  

Noah Greenwald, endangered species director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the petition’s science is faulty and that the species protections are needed for its survival.

“Fish and Wildlife Service has repeatedly concluded that it's at risk of extinction and that we’re at risk of losing it,” he said. "There's a bona fide concern for a part of our natural heritage."

Schiff responded that the environmental groups' petitions are premature because the Fish and Wildlife Service hasn't even responded to PLF's petition yet. 

Greenwald said he would be happy if both the petitions were denied. He expects the Fish and Wildlife Service to respond, at latest, by March 2018.

Tags: 
Center for Biological Diversity
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
wildlife
conservation
endangered species
endangered species act

Related Content

Scientists Say Glacier Bugs Are In Hot Water And Need Protection

By 55 minutes ago
Joe Giersch of USGS

As climate change melts away glaciers, it’s also drying up the habitat of two insects who live in the cold mountain streams that flow out of those glaciers. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether to list them as endangered. According to the Fish and Wildlife biologist James Boyd, warming temperatures are causing the glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian stonefly’s habitat to shrink and what’s left of it to become too hot.

Cheney Aims To Loosen Migratory Bird Laws

By 48 minutes ago
Mark R. / Flickr

U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney has sponsored an amendment that would weaken the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 on the eve of its 100-year anniversary.

National Audubon Society Policy Advisor Erik Schneider said the Act shouldn’t be changed because for 100 years, it has protected North American birds effectively. It was adopted in the early 1900s when bird plumes were fashionable on lady's hats and clothing.

Schneider also said the amendment gives an advantage to the energy industry.

Wyoming Ranks Fourth In Conservation Scorecard

By Oct 18, 2017
Center for Western Priorities' Scorecard
Center for Western Priorities

The Center for Western Priorities, a Colorado conservation non-profit, has released a scorecard that ranks states based on their policies on public land, outdoor recreation, and energy issues. The group sought to highlight where western states are doing well and where there’s some room for growth.

Watchdog Group Suspects Coordination Between Energy Lobbyists And DOI, Files Lawsuit

By Oct 24, 2017
Western Values Project

A Montana-based environmental watchdog group is hoping to uncover e-mails from energy lobbyists and the Interior Department.

The Western Values Project is concerned coordination between the federal land management agency and representatives from the energy industry resulted in proposed changes to the sage grouse management plans.  

DOI Leaked Strategic Plan Re-Affirms Energy Priorities

By Oct 27, 2017
Peter Fitzgerald, Wikimedia

A draft of the Interior Department’s five-year strategic plan has been leaked - it was first obtained by The Nation. The 50-page document draws a road map for how the federal agency intends to prioritize energy dominance.