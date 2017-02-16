Related Programs: 
UW Highlights
Education

Gun Bills Move To Senate Floor

By 43 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Two bills that would remove gun free zones in public places were approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. The first bill, House Bill 136, would  allow those with concealed carry permits to legally carry guns on the University of Wyoming and Community College campuses, including sporting events.

Supporters of the bill said that allowing people to carry guns will make the campuses safer. Many argued that it would especially provide protection for women.

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence public policy director Tara Muir said sexual assault on campus should not be used as an excuse to allow guns on campus.

"Any inference that these victims would be safer if they were allowed to carry firearms on campus is demonstrating a misunderstanding of these types of crimes," said Muir. "College women are typically assaulted by someone they know, usually a friend, a classmate, star of the football or basketball team. So even if they had access to their gun, they would rarely be tempted to use it."

The University of Wyoming’s President Laurie Nichols has come out against the bill, along with Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer. The committee also approved House Bill 137 which will allow guns at government meetings. 

Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey voted in favor of both bills. He said he knows from his experience as a Mayor that guns are already present in public meetings, despite being illegal.

"We had a luxury in that we had a police force, so we always had an armed police officer there," said Kinskey. "There’s a lot of government meetings where they don’t have that luxury, where they have angry people. And I feel like a board member that’s law abiding should have that opportunity to carry if they have a concealed carry permit."

Both of the bills would require individuals to have concealed carry permits to carry a gun, and supporters say that requirement will allow only vetted individuals to take advantage.

Those in opposition to the bills say they will make public meetings and college campuses less safe. Opponents also say in the case of an active shooter, law enforcement would have difficulty telling the difference between the shooter and armed citizens.

 

Both bills will move to the Senate for more debate. 

Tags: 
guns in schools
guns
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Wyoming House Votes To Remove Some Gun Free Zones

By Feb 1, 2017

People with concealed carry permits could soon be able have guns on college campuses, in certain schools, and in government meetings.  

The Wyoming House of Representatives overwhelming supported all three bills Wednesday. The only serious debate surrounded whether concealed carry should be allowed on the University of Wyoming campus. 

House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly is a UW professor. She says the bill takes away local control by forcing the University to accept guns. Connolly says a number of faculty are worried about the bill.

Guns In Government Meetings Bill Passes The House

By Feb 23, 2016

People could carry concealed firearms into legislative, city council and County Commissioner meetings under a bill approved by the Wyoming House of Representatives. 

The House easily passed the bill Tuesday after rejecting an amendment by Democrat Charles Pelkey that local government agencies should get to decide if they want concealed weapons at their meetings. Pelkey said he was trying to make a bad bill better.

Wyoming Lawmakers Oppose New Gun Measures In Wake Of Orlando

By Jun 17, 2016
M&R Glasgow, Flickr Creative Commons

 

In the wake of the tragic slayings in Orlando last weekend, gun-control unexpectedly dominated Congress this week.

For Democrats the slaughter of 49 people at the Orlando LGBT club was the last straw and they’re calling for overhauling the nation’s lax gun laws. On Monday, the House dedicated a moment of silence to the victims, and Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes and a few other Democrats walked out of the chamber.

Dangerously Mentally Ill People Are Banned From Buying A Gun. In Wyoming, They Can Buy One Anyway

By Jan 22, 2016
Miles Bryan

Before you can buy a gun at Frontier Arms in Cheyenne, you have to fill out “Form 4473.” It asks questions like “Are you addicted to drugs?” and “Have you been convicted of a felony?” Owner Ryan Allen said, for most questions, there’s no use lying.

“In questions [where] we are talking about an actual crime, it's going to come up,” Allen said. “There are no if, ands, or buts about that.”