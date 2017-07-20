Related Program: 
High Mountain Snowpack Creating Potentially Dangerous Conditions

Sheeps Creek rapid on Snake River.
Credit Sam Beebe/Ecotrust / Wikimedia Commons

High mountain snowpack this year means potentially dangerous conditions for rafters, boaters, and kayakers on Wyoming’s lakes and rivers.

Earlier this month a man died on the Snake River after falling out of a raft, and in June a kayak guide was killed after attempting to rescue a member of his group that had capsized in Yellowstone Lake.

Melting snow is making rivers run fast and cold, and on the Snake River in northwest Wyoming that isn’t the only concern.

“We have a lot dirtier water. It’s very muddy and hard to see through which makes navigating the river a little more challenging,” said Jess King, the coordinator for the Teton County Search and Rescue.

King said that even though there have been accidents that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t go out and have fun, but wearing a personal flotation device on the water is crucial.

“That’s your number one lifesaver right there. Second to that is having warm clothing on. The water is so cold that it really does take your breath away, it’s so cold. So those two pieces of safety gear are really essential,” King said.

Other than that, King recommended wearing a helmet in rough waters, being properly trained on safety, and checking weather and water conditions on the USGS website before heading out. If you do fall out, King said to try and stay calm, get back in the boat if you can, and if not try your best to swim to shore.

High Waters Break Records, But Somehow Fremont County Suffers Less Damage

By Jun 16, 2017
CREDIT PITCHENGINE COMMUNITIES / COUNTY10.COM

  

For years now, Fremont County in central Wyoming has been swamped with high waters that have damaged homes and highways. In 2011, the National Guard was even called in to help. But this year was different, even though rivers rose higher than ever before. 

Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards sat down with Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Metzler and Information Officer Tammy Shrower to find out what everybody did right this time.

Snowpack Continues To Rise

By May 23, 2017
Emmanuel Boutet

Wyoming’s snowpack has risen to the point where heavy flooding is more and more likely. 

State Hydrologist Lee Hackleman says snowpack has climbed from 115-percent of median to 176-percent.  Hackleman says the weather has him nervous.

"Well if it stays cool and rainy like this long enough, we know that when it warms up it’s gonna warm up fast and implications are that we will have some flooding then. We’d be better off if it was a little warmer now and we’d have a little better start on the melt out."

Fremont County Braces For Another Year Of Flooding

By Apr 22, 2017
Pitchengine Communities

With most of the mountains in western Wyoming still covered in deep snow, communities downstream are bracing for the spring runoff. National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor LaVoie said it’s flooded along the Big and Little Wind Rivers every spring for the last six years. He said people living on the Wind River Reservation and in other communities along those rivers should begin preparing for flooding now.

Flooding Subsides In Worland, Other Towns Still At Risk

By Feb 16, 2017
Big Horn County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Flooding in the town of Worland started to subside as an ice jam there finally cleared.

The Wyoming National Guard was called into the town on Saturday to help fill and stack sandbags, and about 100 homes were evacuated because of the water. Those people were allowed to return Tuesday afternoon, but Lieutenant Colonel Paul Phillips with the National Guard said they are keeping their eyes on the ice from that jam as it travels north.