Holiday Safety Campaign Continues On State Highways

By 22 hours ago

Credit Wyoming Highway Patrol Association

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will continue a holiday safety campaign through January 2nd. More troopers will be out on highways, and those troopers will be more visible than usual in hopes of slowing people down.

Sergeant David Wagener with the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the holidays mean holiday parties.

“And also with those come the consumption of alcohol with those celebrations, so an increase in impaired driving typically comes this time of year as well. So we’ll be out looking for impaired drivers,” said Wagener.

The state has DUI enforcement overtime funding, and Wagener said they will be using those funds to staff more people at night, since that is when more people would potentially be drinking.

