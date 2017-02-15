House And Senate To Swap Budget Bills For Review

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Wyoming State Legislature

The Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate have both passed their respective versions of the budget bill. The two bodies will now swap bills for consideration before a conference committee meets to select one final bill to adopt.

The Senate’s version cuts $91 million from public education funding, marking the largest difference between the two different versions.

Speaker of the House Steve Harshman is a school teacher in Casper, but Jackson Representative Andy Schwartz said that’s not why the House took a less severe approach to K-12 cuts.

"He is the Speaker, but I think it was the will of the body as well," Schwartz said. "I think there was 31 at least that felt that K-12 is critical to the future of Wyoming and we didn’t want to cut. I mean, we’re cutting it, but we wanted to preserve it as much as possible given our budget shortfall at the moment."

Schwartz said the conference committee will have a lot of work to do.

"We’re talking about a negotiation between essentially two bodies that are pretty far apart at the moment," Schwartz said. "The two big things are the education bill and the budget, and the differences are tens of millions of dollars. We’ll see. I mean, of course I think the House should prevail, because I think our budget is better, and certainly less draconian."

The Senate’s bill also includes amendments to cut some state employees’ salaries by 2 percent and to restrict school districts from using state funds to sue the state over education funding. The House considered similar amendments but both failed. The conference committee will meet once both bodies have considered the many amendments to each bill.

 

Tags: 
budget
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Wyoming Senate Passes Its Version Of The Budget

By Feb 13, 2017
Wyoming State Legislature

The Senate passed its version of the budget Friday, after considering 34 amendments and adopting 18 to the bill. One of the largest amendments passed would cut $91 million from K-12 education funding.

One amendment intended to strip a measure cutting two percent of salaries of 100 series government employees, not including those in public education, generated considerable discussion.

Education Bills Have Different Missions

By Feb 10, 2017
Bob Beck

A downturn in the energy economy has caused a crisis in Wyoming education funding. K-12 funding is projected to see a $400 million shortfall at the end of the current two-year budget cycle.

That deficit will grow if lawmakers can’t find a way to address the shortfall, but the House and Senate are taking different approaches towards solving the problem. During an interview Senate Education Chairman Hank Coe of Cody repeated a sentence that’s become a cliché this session.

Unlikely Allies Tackle Mystery Of Wyoming Gender Wage Gap

By Feb 10, 2017
Wyoming Legislature

State Representatives Marti Halverson and Cathy Connolly are unlikely allies. Halverson has been a supporter of religious rights bills in the past, while Connolly is the state’s only openly gay lawmaker. But there’s one thing they do agree on: the need for an in-depth study Wyoming’s gender wage gap which reports say is the worst in the nation.

Proposed Salary Cuts For State Employees Worry Some Senators

By Feb 10, 2017
State of Wyoming Legislature

An amendment approved in the Wyoming Senate’s version of the state budget that would cut the salaries of certain state employees by two percent has some concerned, especially senators in districts with large populations of people who work for the government, specifically Cheyenne.

The amendment excludes school district employees and those who work for Community Colleges and the University of Wyoming.   

Cheyenne Senator Tara Nethercott is opposed to the amendment, and said she was surprised she didn’t hear more input from constituents after it passed.

Senate Votes To Restrict School Districts From Using State Money To Sue

By Feb 13, 2017
pixabay

The State Senate approved a budget amendment Friday that mandates school districts cannot use state funds to sue the legislature. The amendment passed 20 to 10.

The language was added as a footnote to the Budget Bill, and is similar to legislation that died in both the House and a Senate committee.

Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey was in favor of the amendment, and said Wyoming could avoid mistakes of the federal government by approving it.