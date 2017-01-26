House Begins Debate On Indian Education Program

By 5 seconds ago

The Wyoming House of Representatives has started working on a bill that is intended to better help social studies teachers teach about the Tribes on the Wind River Reservation. 

Credit Wyoming Public Media

The legislation provides the resources so that teachers across the state help students learn a number of things about the tribes and Native Americans.  Some have expressed concern that it could burden already overworked teachers, House Floor Leader David Miller says it won’t.

You know their gonna look at what is the Wind River Reservation?  Who are the Eastern Shoshone, who are the Northern Arapaho, how does their tribal government work?  And looking at preserving their culture and tradition and that’s all on-line and on videos right now and frankly teachers will have all the resources they need and it’s not gonna take any money whatsoever.”

Tribes will have input on what students are taught.  The bill will be debated two more times.

Tags: 
Native American education
Indian education
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Fort Washakie Stories Part V: Graduation Day

By May 29, 2015
Aaron Schrank

Fort Washakie High School is a small, struggling school on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The students there have been pushing towards one major goal: graduation. And, today, as part of our series on the school, we’ll hear some of those students cross the finish line. 

As family and friends file into the Fort Washakie gymnasium, the class of 2015 is outside posing for a final group photo. English teacher Mike Read offers a quick pep talk as he snaps his camera shutter.

Join The Discussion On Native American Education In Wyoming

By Sep 30, 2015
Wyoming Public Media

Tonight at 8:00 pm, Wyoming PBS will broadcast ‘Steps To Success For Wyoming’s Native American Students,’ a co-production with Wyoming Public Media.

For information on where to find Wyoming PBS in your area, click here. You can also be part of the discussion online. Share your questions and comments throughout the broadcast on Twitter, using the hashtag #WindRiverEducation.

Fort Washakie Stories Part II: 'We Have A Team'

By Jan 16, 2015
Mike Read

This school year, we're following the academic progress of students at Fort Washakie High School—a struggling school on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Academic achievement—like most things at the high school—is on the rise. Thanks to its recent switch from charter to public, there’s a brand new school building in the works here. And students here have just taken a step that seems small, but is key to earning Fort Washakie its stripes as a traditional high school on the reservation. They've put together a basketball team.

Fort Washakie Stories Part I: A School In Transition

By Oct 24, 2014
Aaron Schrank

Fort Washakie High School on the Wind River Indian Reservation was a charter high school until a few years ago. Now it’s a public school. Most of its classes used to be online. Now, it’s building a brick-and-mortar building for 150 students.

For now, around 50 kids and a dozen teachers make do in makeshift classrooms. The school’s last reported graduation rate was just 7 percent, but as it morphs into a more traditional high school, the current crop of students has high hopes for the future.

House Committee Approves Criminal Justice Reform Bill

By 5 minutes ago
Bob Beck / Wyoming Public Radio

A Wyoming legislative committee has given unanimous support to an ambitious bill intended to reduce prison sentences, provide more probation, and provide enhanced rehabilitation to those convicted of crimes. 

The Criminal Justice Reform measure is viewed by many in law enforcement as a way to treat people in a way that will prevent them from re-committing crimes.  The tough sell may be the $2 point 8 million dollar price tag at a time of fiscal austerity.  Corrections Substance Abuse Specialist Frank Craig says Wyoming can expect a great deal of savings in the long run.