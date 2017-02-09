House Supports Offering Treatment Instead Of Prison Time

By 12 seconds ago

Credit Tennessee Watson

A program to allow judges to mandate substance abuse treatment instead of jail time for drug offenders received final approval by the Wyoming House of Representatives on Tuesday.

House Bill 94 provides funding to support more drug courts. Proponents of the bill say the approach will save the state money overall by reducing prison costs.  

Court mandated substance abuse treatment is already an option in Wyoming, but Thermopolis Representative Nathan Winters said there’s been an uneven application of this program.

“Some judges had used it quite successfully. Some judges hardly ever touched it. And it was primarily because there wasn’t a precedent within their community,” said Winters. 

This legislation would provide funding and guidance for a more uniform approach to such programs, which proponents said would help get people services sooner. But opponents caution that reforms have not been fully worked out.

Laramie Representative Charles Pelkey agreed the bill isn’t perfect, but said it’s a step in the right direction. Gillette Representative Scott Clem characterized opponents’ reluctance to move forward on this bill as similar to an addict’s.

“Instead of taking the courageous step to go out and to try to help themselves, they just keep on doing what they do, because it feels good. And it might feel good for this body to just keep on doing what they are doing,” said Clem. 

“We’ll put people in prison, we will let them dry out, and we’ll hope and pray they reform their lives but we’re just feeding the beast. And I think we have to take a step and be courageous.”

The bill passed the house 31 to 26, and now moves to the Senate for review.

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
criminal justice reform
Alcohol and Drug Abuse
wyoming legislature
drugs

Related Content

Wyoming Lawmakers Continue Budget Work With Amendment Discussions

By 1 hour ago
Wyoming State Legislature

The Wyoming Senate discussed over 25 different amendments to their budget bill and adopted 12 of them on Wednesday. One amendment that was approved reduces salaries of most state employees by two percent. The bill would exclude employees of the University of Wyoming, the state’s community colleges, school districts, and the judicial branch.

Senate President Eli Bebout sponsored the bill. He said the state should consider how the private sector addresses financial trouble.

Wyoming Legislature To Consider Criminal Justice Reform

By Dec 19, 2016
Wyoming State Legislature

The Wyoming legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee has drafted a bill that aims to enact criminal justice reform.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman David Miller said the bill would reduce Wyoming’s prison population through a variety of sentencing reforms.

“[Through] not as strict sentencing, letting the prosecutors have a little more leeway, the judges have a little more leeway, and when people are up for parole, giving them possibly more credit for time served, good time served, or if there is a minor infraction not resetting all that back to zero,” said Miller.

Committee Asked To Fund Prison Repair

By Dec 15, 2016
Stuart and Jen Robertson - Flickr: State Penitentiery, Rawlins Wyoming

Members of a task force that reviewed a wide range of structural problems at the Wyoming maximum security prison in Rawlins stressed that they believe using up to $125 million to fix the facility will work.

Legislature To Consider Criminal Justice Reform In Upcoming Session

By Dec 16, 2016
CREDIT BLOGTREPRENEUR.COM/LI

In the upcoming session, the Wyoming legislature will consider a Joint Judiciary Committee bill that aims to bring about criminal justice reform. House Judiciary Committee Chair David Miller, a Republican, and Representative Charles Pelkey, a Democrat, joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard to talk about the bill.

New Program Will Allow Victims Of Crime To Talk With Perpetrators

By Feb 24, 2014

Wyoming is now offering a new program to victims of crimes that will allow them to request a facilitated meeting with the offender of the crime. The Victim Offender Dialogue Program is the first of its kind in the state for adults.