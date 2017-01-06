Related Program: 
How A Former Slave Came West, Made A Fortune, And Became The "Angel of the Rockies"

By 24 minutes ago
Credit Flickr

A new documentary will air on PBS that tells the biographical story of Clara Brown, a former slave who came west and made a fortune. The film Clara: Angel of the Rockies was a winner of PBS’s “To The Contrary: All About Women” film festival in the women’s U.S. history category.

Its creator Patricia McInroy grew up in Wyoming and went to Casper College. She joined Wyoming Public Radio's Caroline Ballard to talk about Clara Brown's life and the upcoming documentary.

Clara: Angel of the Rockies will air on Wyoming PBS Sunday, January 8 at 11 a.m.

black history month
History

Documentary Highlights Life Of Clara Brown: "Angel Of The Rockies"

By Dec 28, 2016
Flickr

PBS will air a documentary created by Wyoming native Patricia McInroy. Her film Clara: Angel of the Rockies was the winner of PBS’s “To The Contrary: All About Women” film festival in the women’s U.S. history category.

The documentary tells the story of Clara Brown, a former slave who came to Colorado and set up a laundry business for miners, eventually making a fortune. McInroy said Brown ended up winning over almost everyone she met because of her kindness, earning her the nickname “Angel of the Rockies.”

The Modern West #8: The Contemporary Black Western Experience

By Wyoming Public Media Feb 16, 2016
PALACE OF THE GOVERNORS PHOTO ARCHIVES 050884

In honor of Black History Month, we’ll hear about the highs and lows of the black experience in the Modern West. 

Strange Things Happen When Student Paints USS Arizona

By Dec 16, 2016
Maggie Mullen

Last year, the Arizona Final Salute Foundation asked University of Wyoming student Cassidy Newkirk to paint the sinking of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Prints of the painting would help raise money to fly the six remaining survivors of the Arizona to Hawaii to be honored at the 75th anniversary ceremony. But as soon as she began the work, Newkirk said strange things started happening.

When Newkirk was commissioned she said she was given certain guidelines. 

A Public Land Transfer Gone Wrong: A Wyoming Historian Tells A Cautionary Tale

By Dec 2, 2016
Wyoming State Archives

In recent years, more and more bills have been introduced in Wyoming’s legislature that would transfer the management of federal public lands into the state control. In fact, legislators will discuss a constitutional amendment to allow state management of public lands in Cheyenne on December 14.