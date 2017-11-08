Related Program: HumaNature HumaNature Episode 31: Why Elephants Never Forget By Wyoming Public Media • 57 minutes ago Related Program: HumaNature TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 18:43 Aubrey Bertram traveled to East Asia to help animals that had been abused by humans. But a harrowing experience taught her that good intentions might not be enough. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content HumaNature Episode 30: The In-Between By Wyoming Public Media • Oct 25, 2017 Wyoming Public Media A possessed basement. A magic mirror. A shop of spirits. Mysterious lights where they don’t belong. Gather around the campfire as we open the portal to a place that isn’t quite human or all the way natural. HumaNature Episode 29: Parks And Scandinavian Recreation By Wyoming Public Media • Oct 11, 2017 Linda McGurk wanted her children to love the outdoors, just like she did as a little girl in Sweden. But when she moved to the U.S., she found out it wasn’t quite that simple. HumaNature Episode 28: Things That Go Squeak In The Night By Wyoming Public Media • Oct 10, 2017 When the Massaro family traded life on dry land for a life at sea, they encountered some unexpected company. HumaNature Episode 27: What Her Cells Knew By Wyoming Public Media • Sep 20, 2017 Lucy came face-to-face with a family secret that upended her life. So she seized the moment.