HumaNature

HumaNature Episode 31: Why Elephants Never Forget

By Wyoming Public Media 57 minutes ago

Aubrey Bertram traveled to East Asia to help animals that had been abused by humans. But a harrowing experience taught her that good intentions might not be enough.

HumaNature Episode 30: The In-Between

By Wyoming Public Media Oct 25, 2017
A possessed basement. A magic mirror. A shop of spirits. Mysterious lights where they don’t belong. Gather around the campfire as we open the portal to a place that isn’t quite human or all the way natural.

HumaNature Episode 29: Parks And Scandinavian Recreation

By Wyoming Public Media Oct 11, 2017

Linda McGurk wanted her children to love the outdoors, just like she did as a little girl in Sweden. But when she moved to the U.S., she found out it wasn’t quite that simple.

HumaNature Episode 28: Things That Go Squeak In The Night

By Wyoming Public Media Oct 10, 2017

When the Massaro family traded life on dry land for a life at sea, they encountered some unexpected company. 

HumaNature Episode 27: What Her Cells Knew

By Wyoming Public Media Sep 20, 2017

Lucy came face-to-face with a family secret that upended her life. So she seized the moment.