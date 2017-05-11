Indie Folk Trio Band Of Lovers On Wyoming Sounds

Jalan Crossland, considered a "Wyoming treasure," is widely acclaimed by audiences, critics, and his musical peers as being a premier acoustic guitarist, as well as a banjo player, singer-songwriter, and engaging showman.
Here's two of his songs off of his new album Singalongs for the Apocalypse, shot on stage at Laramie's Gryphon Theatre.
Named after a body part of the North American mammal, Wyoming’s Elk Tongue performs psychedelic desert rock. All four band members are from various musical backgrounds, which they blend together to create sounds reminiscent of the past with an eye (and an ear) to the future.
Shelby "Sally" Means and Joel "George" Timmons first met back in 2012, when Timmons' Americana band, Sol Driven Train, and Means' bluegrass band, Della Mae, were playing the same festival. They eventually developed both a romantic partnership and a musical one, adopting the given names of Means' late grandparents.