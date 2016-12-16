Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Interior Secretary Praises Private Donors For Protecting Park Land

By Dec 16, 2016
Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

At a bipartisan celebration today in Grand Teton National Park, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, serving the Obama administration, and Governor Matt Mead, a Republican, praised a deal to protect park land from commercial development.

Secretary Jewell praised the more than 5,000 private donors who contributed $23 million dollars in just eight months to allow the National Park Service to buy state land.

"So here I am, just a few days before my job ends, and I'm right back here because of the generosity of the people in this room and some that can't be in this room for stepping up to protect an incredible parcel that I got to stand on back in 2013," Jewell told donors, elected officials and park employees gathered at Dornan's restaurant in Grand Teton National Park.

"So I just want to congratulate all of you for the permanent protection of one-square-mile of one of the most amazing view sheds in the world," she said.

"You came together and said: 'Yeah there is a place for mega mansions and beautiful homes. There are a lot of them around here and some of you live in them, and we understand and respect that. But smack dab in the middle of Grand Teton National Park is not one of them.' And that's what you said with this acquisition of the Antelope Flats parcel. So you made sure that future generations of Americans from all backgrounds can gaze on these Tetons."

The federal government paid the other half of the $46 million-dollar price tag with $23 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which receives money from federal offshore oil and gas revenues. The money goes to the state to support schools.

Jewell said that there's one more square-mile-parcel of state land in the park near Kelly, Wyo., and she hopes this deal sends a signal to Wyoming that the federal government is serious about protecting that land too.

Tags: 
Grand Teton National Park
public lands
sally jewell
Interior Secretary
Governor Matt Mead

Related Content

Deal Reached To Keep Land Inside Grand Teton National Park From Development

By Dec 13, 2016
Rebecca Huntington / Wyoming Public Radio

The State of Wyoming has reached agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior over the sale of a 640 acre parcel of Wyoming school trust land located inside of Grand Teton National Park.

Anti-Land Transfer Activists Swarm Legislative Meeting

By Dec 15, 2016
Melodie Edwards

BLM Proposes To Overhaul Land Use Planning Process

By Dec 7, 2016
Bureau of Land Management

A new rule proposed by the Bureau of Land Management could cut years off of lengthy land use planning debate. The agency said “Planning 2.0” would streamline procedures that have taken up to eight years in the past.

A major component of the initiative includes more opportunities for early public involvement, rather than later on when the agency has already spent years working on a plan.

National Park Service Turns 100

By Aug 25, 2016
Jeff Gunn, Flickr Creative Commons

Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 100th anniversary of the National Park Service this year, but park officials are also looking to the future. Yellowstone Superintendent, Dan Wenk, says he hopes the next 100 years will continue to see conservation efforts, like working with neighboring areas to provide the best migratory routes for wildlife. 

“The preservation efforts can’t stop at the boundaries of the park,” says Wenk. “Wildlife, for example, does not respect political boundaries and it needs a much greater ecosystem in order to live and to thrive.”

More Wyoming Bills Push To Give State Control Over Federal Lands

By Aug 29, 2016
U.S. Forest Service

A Wyoming conservation group has released a report describing what they call a calculated and incremental approach to transferring federal public lands into state control. The Wyoming Outdoor Council’s report says there have been an increasing number of land transfer bills in recent years, not just in Wyoming but around the West.

WOC's Steff Kessler says supporters of the legislation want local control of federal lands, but she says that’s not what would happen.