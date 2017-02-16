Internet Sales Tax Passes Senate

The Wyoming Senate passed a bill Wednesday to require internet retailers like Amazon to collect sales tax on sales to Wyoming residents.

Only three Senators opposed the bill. Lander Senator Cale Case said he thinks the smooth passage of the bill has to do with creating a more level playing field between local and online retailers.

"It is so hard to fund our little towns in Wyoming," said Case. "Sales taxes are one of the major revenues for those people. The backbones of those communities are the main street businesses. It just seems kind of unfair that what can happen now is that you can buy the same thing, you can go shop downtown at the main street business and then order it online and have delivery and avoid the sales taxes."

The tax would only apply to internet retailers that make more than $100,000 a year, or make 200 or more transactions in Wyoming.