January 13th, 2017

Listen to the whole show here.

Wyoming Senators Look to Dump the ACA

Wyoming's two senators are set to play a key role in the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Senate Republicans, led by Senator Mike Enzi took their first steps towards repealing the Affordable Care Act in a late night session.

Native Renters Struggle With Discrimination In Reservation Border Towns

Over the past few months, we’ve been looking at the housing crisis on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The shortage of homes there—and the lack of funding to build more--has led to overcrowding and homelessness. Many Native Americans are often forced to find rentals in border communities off the reservation. Even there they still struggle to find places to live because of racial discrimination.

University of Wyoming Works To Improve Teacher Education

Wyoming is facing big questions about how to sustain the current education funding model, and that may cause uncertainty for educators entering the workforce. Almost half of Wyoming teachers graduate from the University of Wyoming, and a new partnership with the Daniels Fund will shed light on how well the College of Education prepares those teachers. Wyoming Public Radio’s Tennessee Watson spoke with Rebecca Watts, the executive director of The Trustees Education Initiative, about what this partnership means for learning in Wyoming.

Freshmen Legislators Get Ready To Tackle Key Issues

The Wyoming legislative session is underway and 24 new legislators enjoyed their first week in office. With such high turnover it wouldn’t be a surprise if some veteran lawmakers weren’t just a bit leery having so many freshmen joining the ranks, but House Majority Leader David Miller said it’s a good time for new ideas.

Film On Value Of Ceremonial Objects To Wind River Tribes To Air On Wyoming PBS

On Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m., Wyoming PBS will air a new documentary set in Wyoming called “What Was Ours,” directed by Mat Hames. It’s about three Native Americans on the Wind River Indian Reservation and their relationship to artifacts and ceremonial objects and how hard it can be to keep such things within the tribe. Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards spoke with two people who appear in the film, Northern Arapaho members Jordan Dresser and former Powwow Princess Mikala Sunrhodes.

Coal State Considers Carbon Future Under Trump

The coal industry’s breathing a sigh of relief with Donald Trump about to enter the White House. He campaigned on an energy platform that would strip away Obama Administration regulations on the fossil fuel industry. Chief among them, the Clean Power Plan. It would require states to make huge cuts in carbon emissions - Colorado, Wyoming and North Dakota all sued to stop the plan. Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk reports from North Dakota where opposition was especially fierce.

Justice Learning Center To Bring Legal And Civics Education To The State

This week the Wyoming Supreme Court unveiled its much anticipated Judicial Learning Center. It features a movie, interactive exhibits, including an area where visitors can be the judge in a case. Retired Supreme Court Justice Marilyn Kite says the idea came from the Colorado legislature that developed a way for citizens to better understand the rule of law. After getting legislative and private money to develop the center even Kite is surprised with what they came up with.

Buffalo Bill 100 Years Later

William F. Cody, also known as Buffalo Bill, died in Denver, Colorado on January 10, 1917. One hundred years later, his name adorns a 300-thousand square foot museum complex in Cody, Wyoming: The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. That complex holds a Buffalo Bill Museum, but it also houses a research library and four other Museums, featuring Western Art, Plains Indians, Guns and the Wildlife and Wild places of the Yellowstone area. What else did the world famous showman leave behind?