Justice Learning Center To Bring Legal And Civics Education To The State

Credit Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Supreme Court

This week the Wyoming Supreme Court unveiled its much anticipated Judicial Learning Center.  It features a movie, interactive exhibits, including an area where visitors can be the judge in a case.  Retired Supreme Court Justice Marilyn Kite says the idea came from the Colorado legislature that developed a way for citizens to better understand the rule of law.  After getting legislative and private money to develop the center even Kite is surprised with what they came up with. 

