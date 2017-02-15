Katie Younger - Hulett Listener

See, I would have missed that wonderful interview with Ramon Djawadi if not for you!! When I moved here from Utah I was SO afraid I wouldn't have my NPR out here in the boonies (Hulett)...but imagine my surprise at your AMAZING statewide coverage. I love being treated like an adult with your thought-provoking interviews and reporting; I very much appreciate your in-depth coverage of Wyoming issues; and I can't do without my "Wait, wait" fix or your morning music. Thanks for keeping me thinking, smiling, crying, and jiving!

(Can't afford much, but will get online and contribute again right now.)

THANK YOU!!!!!

Katie Younger