Related Programs: 
I Love Wyoming Public Radio
50 Years Of Wyoming Public Radio

Ken Bader - Former KUWR Director of Programming

By Ken Bader 11 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
I Love Wyoming Public Radio
50 Years Of Wyoming Public Radio

Credit Ken Bader

 


I was KUWR's Director of Programming from 1977-78. During my tenure, KUWR became a 50,000-watt NPR affiliate. Mick McLean was in charge of news, Curt Snook programmed classical music, and John Baxter coordinated the students. Our guiding light was General Manager and public radio pioneer John McMullen, one of the coolest guys on the planet.

I went on from KUWR to be an anchor, writer, and editor for the Voice of America. I then became Senior Editor of Monitor Radio, The World, and NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday.

I'll always treasure my time at KUWR as the turning point in my life and career. Long live WPR!

Tags: 
Testimonials
50th Anniversary
I Love Wyoming Public Radio

Related Content

Rev. Marilyn Engstrom - Speech Team Aired On KUWR - 1967

By Rev. Marilyn Engstrom Sep 27, 2016
Marilyn Engstrom

This is Marilyn Engstrom. I live in Laramie, Wyoming, and I remember in the fall or in the winter of 1966-67, in that era. WPR joined with the Wyoming high school speech association and they had a radio broadcast as part of the speech team here on campus and the students that competed. We were given a piece of teletype. They had to quickly edit that news and present that along with a 5 minute commentary or editorial. It was a great fun, and I remember climbing up to the 4th floor of the Wyoming Union and getting to see the facilities and participate in that contest.

Frank Imhoff - Former KUWR News Director

By Frank Imhoff Sep 22, 2016
Frank Imhoff

I was coordinator for news and public affairs for KUWR roughly during the Reagan years. I arrived in August 1980 and succeeded Abby Kendrick, who left to teach broadcast journalism at Howard University. John McMullen was the general manager, Mick McLean the program director, Dave Worley the chief engineer, Curt Snook the fine arts coordinator, and Tom Wilhelm was the king of bluegrass as long as I can remember.

Listen As Former Governor Ed Herschler Tells A Joke

By Sep 16, 2016
Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

This week we have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wyoming Public Radio and in that time we’ve encountered some interesting characters, dignitaries, and just plain interesting folks. One person that qualified for all three of those categories was former Governor Ed Herschler. 

Peter O'Dowd Reflects On His Start At Wyoming Public Radio

By Wyoming Public Media Sep 15, 2016
WBUR

  

WBUR's Peter O'Dowd wishing us a happy 50th anniversary and reflecting on his start at Wyoming Public Radio.