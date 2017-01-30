Ken Bader - Former KUWR Director of Programming

I was KUWR's Director of Programming from 1977-78. During my tenure, KUWR became a 50,000-watt NPR affiliate. Mick McLean was in charge of news, Curt Snook programmed classical music, and John Baxter coordinated the students. Our guiding light was General Manager and public radio pioneer John McMullen, one of the coolest guys on the planet.

I went on from KUWR to be an anchor, writer, and editor for the Voice of America. I then became Senior Editor of Monitor Radio, The World, and NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday.

I'll always treasure my time at KUWR as the turning point in my life and career. Long live WPR!