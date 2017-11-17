Last UW Home Football Game Spotlights Sexual Assault And Domestic Violence Prevention Campaign

UW’s football game against Fresno State on Saturday, November 18, will promote the “No More” campaign, which aims to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

UW Athletics is partnering with the Wyoming Division of Victims’ Services, the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and a number of campus groups to promote the campaign at the Cowboys’ last home football game.

The "No More" campaign aims to end domestic violence and sexual assault by shifting responsibility to the people committing those crimes rather than blaming the victim.

Jennifer Zenor, the director of the coalition, said UW President Laurie Nichols approached her organization about having a "No More" football game around a month ago.

Zenor said she is happy with the effort, “especially in the light of the sexual assault that happened in the stadium football parking lot last week. Even the cheer squad is going to have teal hairbows and teal poms at the event.”

Teal is the official color of sexual assault awareness and the No More campaign. At the game, there will be tables with information about the campaign, a video on the jumbotron with people from Wyoming sharing their support of the message, campaign signage across the field, and recognition of "No More" at halftime.

Zenor said a football game is a great forum for this conversation because of its diverse audience.

“There isn’t one particular group of people that are ever going to end domestic violence and sexual assault alone. It’s going to take all of us. I think that’s the beauty of having it at the football game is we are getting the message across the state,” said Zenor.