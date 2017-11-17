Related Program: 
UW Highlights

Last UW Home Football Game Spotlights Sexual Assault And Domestic Violence Prevention Campaign

By 21 minutes ago

Credit No More

UW’s football game against Fresno State on Saturday, November 18, will promote the “No More” campaign, which aims to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

UW Athletics is partnering with the Wyoming Division of Victims’ Services, the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and a number of campus groups to promote the campaign at the Cowboys’ last home football game.

The "No More" campaign aims to end domestic violence and sexual assault by shifting responsibility to the people committing those crimes rather than blaming the victim.

Jennifer Zenor, the director of the coalition, said UW President Laurie Nichols approached her organization about having a "No More" football game around a month ago.

Zenor said she is happy with the effort, “especially in the light of the sexual assault that happened in the stadium football parking lot last week. Even the cheer squad is going to have teal hairbows and teal poms at the event.”

Teal is the official color of sexual assault awareness and the No More campaign. At the game, there will be tables with information about the campaign, a video on the jumbotron with people from Wyoming sharing their support of the message, campaign signage across the field, and recognition of "No More" at halftime.

Zenor said a football game is a great forum for this conversation because of its diverse audience.

“There isn’t one particular group of people that are ever going to end domestic violence and sexual assault alone. It’s going to take all of us. I think that’s the beauty of having it at the football game is we are getting the message across the state,” said Zenor.

Tags: 
campus sexual assault
Sexual Assault Awareness
domestic violence
University of Wyoming
Cowboy Football
sexual assault

Related Content

Woman Survives And Reports Sexual Assault At UW

By Nov 14, 2017
Tennessee Watson

The University of Wyoming Police received a report that a woman was tackled and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect walking across the East Stadium parking lot Friday evening.

 

According to a statement issued by UW, the victim would like to remain anonymous at this time, but evidence has been collected should the victim choose to make a formal report in the future.

When Campus Rape Prevention Starts Before College

By Sep 29, 2017
Tennessee Watson

In August we reported on a University of Wyoming student who filed a Title IX complaint with the federal government about the handling of her sexual assault. Since then Education Secretary Betsy Devos initiated an overhaul of the Title IX guidelines, bringing concern about higher education’s handling of sexual violence to national attention.

Sexual Assault Survivor Wishes UW Paid Attention

By Oct 27, 2017
University of Wyoming

#metoo started flooding social media following the news about film producer Harvey Weinstein. Now the campaign has extended beyond women in Hollywood  inspiring millions of people to speak out about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault. But what happens when students come forward at the University of Wyoming? This is the third story in a series looking at Title IX and schools responsibility to respond to sexual misconduct.

UW Under Federal Investigation For Handling Of Sexual Assault

By Aug 4, 2017
Tennessee Watson

On July 6, 2017, the University of Wyoming came under federal investigation for its handling of reports of sexual violence made last year. The student who filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said she came forward with the hope of strengthening the university’s policies and procedures. 