Making Math More Relevant

Wyoming’s K-12 math standards are up for review, and the Wyoming Department of Education is hosting regional meetings to get community input. You don’t need to be a math wiz to weigh in.

Each meeting will begin with a presentation covering how the review process works and will go over the goals and objectives of the standards. And then participants will be asked to respond to a couple of basic questions about why math standards are important, and what the math standards review committee should know as they start the process.

Kari Eakins, from the Department of Education, said it has been helpful when business and industry leaders step up to help identify the gaps they see in math proficiency. “The standards review process is one more opportunity for people, such as small business owners to say, hey I am trying to hire kids from my community and they can’t do the math I need them to do for this job.”

Eakins added part of standards review is making sure math is relevant and engaging. “We want our schools to work hand in hand with their communities, and be a big part of their community, and part of that is making sure that instruction that takes place in those classrooms is right in line with the priorities of the community.”

The meetings will take place in Powell, Casper, Rock Springs, and Cheyenne on May 2 - 9.

For those unable to attend there are ways to participate online. More information about how to participant here

Wyomingites To Review Math Standards

By Mar 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Wyoming Department of Education is looking for people to participate in the Math Standards Review Committee.

The math standards are short written descriptions that detail what students should know and be able to do at the end of each grade level, and by the time they graduate.

Laurie Hernandez, the Wyoming Department of Education’s Supervisor of Standards, said anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply, as long as you can commit to meeting several times this upcoming summer. 

Senate Restores 4 Year Math Requirement

By Jan 27, 2015

The State Senate has reversed itself and passed a bill that includes a requirement that Wyoming public high school students must take four years of math. Last week the Senate voted to keep the math requirement at three years.

Cody Republican Hank Coe successfully amended the bill to allow a student to take a math related elective in their senior year. Many had argued that students who aren’t going to college don’t need an extra year of math, but Casper Republican Charlie Scott says a math elective would be valuable for that group of students.

States Take Over Ensuring Equity In Education

By Apr 26, 2017
Wyoming Department of Education

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public input on how the state should regulate and support school performance. A new federal policy called the Every Student Succeeds Act, which went into law in 2015 and goes into effect for the 2017-2018 school year, aims to ensure equity in education across the United States.

In contrast to No Child Left Behind, power in this act has shifted from the federal government to the states to decide how best to evaluate and improve school performance.

Career And College Readiness Recommended As Performance Measure

By Apr 22, 2017

The Wyoming Department of Education is rapidly approaching the deadline to submit the state’s plan to carry out the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which takes full effect for the 2017-2018 school year.  

Signed into law in 2015, the Every Student Succeeds Act shifted power from the federal government to the states to decide how best to evaluate and improve school performance.

Career Readiness Top Priority For K-12 Educators

By Mar 29, 2017
Wyoming Department of Education

The results of a survey by the Wyoming Department of Education on post-secondary preparation indicate that career readiness ranks just above college readiness for most respondents. People also say that problem solving and oral and written communication, are essential skills.

The survey was sent out to stakeholders last month as part of the WDE’s work on a new accountability plan as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

School Data: Burdensome Or Beneficial?

By Mar 24, 2017
by Max Klingensmith / Flickr

The Wyoming Department of Education is shrinking the data reporting burden on schools in response to changes at the federal level, but school equity advocates caution against shedding too much of the load.  