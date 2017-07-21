Related Program: 
March In Riverton To Remember Native Americans Shot In 2015 Shooting

Peace marchers hold signs during the July 18 rally in Riverton.
It's been two years since a white city employee opened fire at a Riverton detox center, killing one Native American and wounding another. To commemorate the tragedy, the community hosted a peace march.

About 80 people walked from the Center of Hope detox center down Main Street to the city park. Children carried signs that read, “Peace,” and “Lives Matter” and “Humanity 4 All.”

Organizer Ron Howard said the goal of the march was to raise awareness so the children of Riverton can grow up safely here.

“It kind of was on shaky ground three [sic] years ago when Stallone Trosper and Sonny Goggles were shot,” Howard said. “And for the sake of my kids and all the other kids in this community, I felt like something needed to be done.”

Once marchers reached the park, the Riverton Police Department’s Community Ombudsman Jane Juve was among those who spoke.

“I realized that if we are going to stop hate and instead love our neighbors, it’s a choice.”

Organizers say they’re grateful for a generous donation from a local business. They plan to use it to sponsor other community building events in Riverton in coming months.

riverton
Wind River Indian Reservation
Riverton Shooting
Native American

Wind River Tribes To Appeal Riverton Boundary Decision

By Feb 24, 2017

The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes said they plan to work together to appeal a Tenth Circuit Court ruling made Wednesday declaring that the city of Riverton is not located within reservation boundaries.

A 1905 Act passed by Congress opened up 1.4 million acres of Wind River Reservation land for settlement to non-Indians. Then in 2013, the EPA ruled in an air quality study that the city of Riverton was part of that acreage and rightfully belonged within reservation boundaries.

Riverton Police Department Tries New Approach To Fight Discrimination

By Apr 8, 2016
Aaron Schrank

Jane Juve makes her morning rounds through the same building where she served as Riverton’s city attorney two decades ago. Now she’s the Riverton Police Department’s new ‘community relations ombudsman.’

“If you feel like your civil rights have been violated, you’re more than welcome to come to my office in city hall,” Juve says.

Tribal Liaison Says It'll Take A Lot Of Heart To Ease Racial Tensions

By Feb 5, 2016
Alejandra Silver / Riverton Ranger, Inc.

    

Next Thursday in Fort Washakie on the Wind River Indian Reservation, tribal and non-tribal community members will gather together to talk about how to solve the problem of escalating racial tensions in the area. The U.S. Justice Department offered to sponsor the meetings following the shooting of two Northern Arapaho men by a white man last summer at a detox center in Riverton. The forums are part of a four-part curriculum intended to build toward a set of practical goals that the community can agree to implementing.

Riverton To Host Peace March In Wake Of Shooting

By Aug 4, 2015
Jimmy Emerson via Flickr Creative Commons

The City of Riverton will hold a peace march this Saturday to celebrate tolerance and equality in the wake of the shooting of two Native American men by a white city parks worker last month.

Both victims were sleeping inside the Center of Hope detox center when they were attacked. James "Sonny" Goggles, Jr., 50, was seriously injured and Stallone Trosper, 29, died.

The event was organized by Ron Howard, an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe who teaches preschool on the Wind River Reservation.

Legend Of Rawhide Reenactment Raises Questions Over Native American Stereotypes

By Jul 14, 2017
Caroline Ballard

  

Fifteen-year-old Kade Clark stood shirtless at a water spigot outside the Niobrara County Fairgrounds in Lusk. He reached into a bucket full of red-brown dirt, grabbed a handful, and ran it under the water. Then, he began to paint himself.

“So we look like Indians and stuff. Yea you get it wet, it gets on easier,” said Clark.

Clark is white, and is one of the dozens of people, from toddlers to the elderly, playing Sioux Indians in The Legend of Rawhide, the annual July Pageant and Wild West re-enactment.

Climbers Ignore Native Americans' Request At Devils Tower

By Jun 30, 2017
Maggie Mullen

Throughout the month of June, the National Park Service asks visitors to refrain from climbing Devils Tower to respect American Indian ceremonies. However, the closure is voluntary and the number of climbers in June has been on a steady rise in recent years.

 