Marjane Ambler & Terry Wehrman - Listening From The Banks of Colorado River

We are snowbirds so we stream Wyoming Public Radio every morning to keep in touch with state news, including the work of the Wyoming Legislature.

At this time in our country's history, it is especially important to find news that we can trust. As a lifetime journalist I cannot listen to clearly biased media on either side, but NPR satisfies my need to hear viewpoints from across the political spectrum. Plus your weather reports shame us into not whining about weather down here on the Colorado River.

Marjane Ambler & Terry Wehrman