The Modern West

Mexican Consulate Steps Up Efforts In Trump Era

By 1 hour ago

Credit Mexican Consulate

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests and deportations have increased in Wyoming and Colorado this year, which has kept Berenice Rendón busy.

Consul General Rendón started her position in April, leading the Mexican Consulate’s offices in Denver. They work to support Mexican citizens living in Colorado, eastern

Wyoming and eastern Montana. Rendón recently made her first trip to Wyoming to visit with Mexican community leaders, local law enforcement and political leaders in Cheyenne.

She also met with Governor Matt Mead. Most of their conversation was about trade between Mexico and Wyoming, according to Mead. He said during a press conference that Rendón also asked about Wyoming’s stance on drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants.

That’s a matter, as Mead explained, the legislature would have to take up, and he’s not aware of a bill. He added that he is not in support of sanctuary cities, which are communities that limit their enforcement of federal immigration laws. Wyoming Public Radio’s Tennessee Watson sat down with Rendón to learn more about the Mexican Consulate’s efforts in Wyoming. 

