Motorist Drives Onto Manhattan Bike Path, Killing Several People

Several people were killed and "numerous" others injured on Tuesday afternoon after a motorist drove onto a busy pedestrian and bicycle path in Manhattan. Police have arrested one suspect in the incident, which unfolded near the World Trade Center, and they say there are "no others outstanding."

"The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured," the New York Police Department said in a series of tweets.

"The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD."

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are visiting the scene. Their offices say the politicians have been briefed on preliminary details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

